Kajal Kunder replaces Vaishnavi Gowda in Bilichukki Hallihakki

Kajal Kunder, known for her performances in Pepe and Megha, is the latest addition to the cast of Bilichukki Hallihakki. Written, directed, and produced by Mahesh Gowda, the film explores the subject of vitiligo, presenting this unique narrative in a commercial format. It marks a milestone as the first Indian film to address this topic.

Kajal steps into the role of Kavitha, replacing Vaishnavi Gowda. The makers recently shared a glimpse of Kajal’s portrayal, showcasing her as a sensitive and pivotal character. Director Mahesh Gowda expresses his admiration for her performance, saying, “Kajal brings Kavitha’s character effortlessly to life. She plays a crucial role in the story, and I hope she continues to take on more challenging roles in Kannada cinema.”

Produced under the Honudi Productions banner, the film boasts music by Rio Antony and cinematography by Kiran CHM. Currently in the post-production stage, the team is preparing to announce the release date soon