Rishi’s Rudra Garuda Purana gets a new release date

Rishi, known for his performances in Operation Alamelamma and Kavaludaari, is set to make a powerful comeback with the action-thriller Rudra Garuda Purana. Originally slated for release on December 27, the film's release has been rescheduled to January 24, 2025, kicking off the new year with a bang.
Directed by KS Nandeesh and produced by Lohith under the Ashwini Arts banner, the film has already garnered attention with its first look, teaser, and songs. The story delves into the mystery of a bus accident that occurred 25 years ago, claiming the lives of all its passengers. In a shocking twist, the same bus and its passengers reappear years later, sparking an intense investigation.
Director Nandeesh shares that the film draws inspiration from the curious case of Pan Am Flight 914. This real-life enigma involves a Douglas DC-4 plane that reportedly disappeared in 1955 and reappeared 30 years later. “The intriguing premise forms the backdrop for Rudra Garuda Purana, with the 17A Kaveri Express bus taking centre stage,” says Nandeesh.
The teaser had sparked speculation about similarities with the Tamil film Diary. Addressing these rumours, Nandeesh clarifies, “I haven’t watched that film, but out of curiosity, I asked our music director, who works in Chennai, about it. He confirmed there’s no resemblance. People drew comparisons because both feature a bus accident, but beyond that, there’s no connection.
After watching the Tamil film, to be certain, I can confidently say Rudra Garuda Purana is an entirely original Kannada film.” Rishi, who dons the khaki once again after Kavaludaari, expresses his excitement about the project. “We’ve poured a lot of care and focus into this film, and I’m confident the audience will enjoy it,” he says. The film features Priyanka Kumar in the lead role, with Ashwini Gowda, Shivaraj K R Pete, and Ram Pavan in pivotal supporting roles. The ensemble cast also includes Vinod Alva, Avinash, Giri, KS Shridhar, and Jagappa.
The music, composed by Krishna Prasad, who has previously worked with acclaimed Telugu music director Devi Sri Prasad, has been well received. “The teaser and songs have already generated positive buzz, and we hope this enthusiasm carries over to theatres in January 2025,” says Nandeesh.