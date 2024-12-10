Rishi’s Rudra Garuda Purana gets a new release date

Rishi, known for his performances in Operation Alamelamma and Kavaludaari, is set to make a powerful comeback with the action-thriller Rudra Garuda Purana. Originally slated for release on December 27, the film's release has been rescheduled to January 24, 2025, kicking off the new year with a bang.

Directed by KS Nandeesh and produced by Lohith under the Ashwini Arts banner, the film has already garnered attention with its first look, teaser, and songs. The story delves into the mystery of a bus accident that occurred 25 years ago, claiming the lives of all its passengers. In a shocking twist, the same bus and its passengers reappear years later, sparking an intense investigation.

Director Nandeesh shares that the film draws inspiration from the curious case of Pan Am Flight 914. This real-life enigma involves a Douglas DC-4 plane that reportedly disappeared in 1955 and reappeared 30 years later. “The intriguing premise forms the backdrop for Rudra Garuda Purana, with the 17A Kaveri Express bus taking centre stage,” says Nandeesh.