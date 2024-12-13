'Ayogya 2' to emerge as a trilingual film

Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, who captured the audience’s hearts with the blockbuster Ayogya (2019), are reuniting after six years for its much-anticipated sequel, Ayogya 2. The film had a grand launch on Wednesday with a traditional pooja ceremony, marking the beginning of its shoot.

Directed by Mahesh Kumar and produced by Mune Gowda under the SVC Productions banner, Ayogya 2 promises to build on the magic of its predecessor. Adding a significant touch to the event, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar sounded the clapboard for the film, wishing the team success. Several celebrities, including Nenapirali Prem, actors Shreyas Manju, and Pramod, were present to extend their best wishes. The makers also released the film’s first look.

In a media interaction, director Mahesh Kumar shared, “Ayogya 2 will be made in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Seeing Rachita and Sathish on screen is a delight. This isn’t a pan-India film but a ‘fan-India’ film. While the first part was dubbed into other languages after its success, this time, we’re shooting simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.”

Actor Sathish Ninasam expressed his excitement, saying, “There was a long list of producers shortlisted for this project, but Mune Gowda was finalised. He’s an excellent producer, and this film will be a major milestone for Kannada cinema.”

Rachita Ram reminisced, “The Ayogya muhurtha pooja was held at the same venue six years ago. It’s a happy moment to be back with Ashwini ma’am’s blessings. The first part was a huge success, and when discussions for the sequel began, the iconic ‘Yenammi Yenammi’ song came to mind—it’s irreplaceable. Sathish and I are like Tom and Jerry; we’re always bickering!” She added that she wishes to remain her fans’ beloved ‘Bulbul.’