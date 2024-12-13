I will have a packed 2025: Prajwal Devaraj

After a bustling 2024 spent juggling shoots for multiple films, Prajwal Devaraj is ready to light up the screens in 2025. Despite not having a release this year, the actor feels content with his work. “I didn’t feel like I missed out because I was constantly busy. The releases will come, and it’s a good thing that people will see I’m taking time to choose the right projects,” he says.
Prajwal has completed work on three films - Gana, Mafia, and Rakshasa - and is currently juggling Cheetah, which marks the debut of veteran director Raja Kalai Kumar, and Karavali, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, which he is shooting in Moodbidri.
“2025 will be exciting. It might begin with the Mafia in January, followed by Rakshasa, Gana, Cheetah, and Karavali. Each film brings something unique, and I’ve ensured strong content with commercial appeal,” he shares.
Among these, Rakshasa stands out as his first venture into horror. Directed by Lohith H, the film explores a groundbreaking time-loop narrative, touted as a first in world cinema.
“I watch very little horror, so doing this was a challenge,” admits Prajwal. “There’s a lot of CG work involved, and we shot for three straight months at Ramoji Film City. It was an intense yet rewarding experience.”
The makers recently unveiled a song ‘Ra Ra Rakshasa’, that combines haunting 2D visuals with captivating music, composed by Varun Unni and penned by Dhananjay Ranjan.
“The song adds depth to the story and enhances the audience’s connection with this unique narrative,” Prajwal remarks, adding that Rakshasa is an innovative piece of cinema that audiences are sure to find chilling and enjoyable.