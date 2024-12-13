'Sanju Weds Geetha 2' locks January release date

After multiple delays, director Nagashekar has finally announced that Sanju Weds Geetha 2 will hit theatres on January 10, just in time for the Sankranti festival.

A sequel to the classic 2011 film, the romantic family drama stars Srinagar Kitty reprising his role, with Rachita Ram stepping into the shoes of the female lead.

The film’s release comes amidst a packed festive season, clashing with other major releases, including the Kannada horror entertainer Choomantar, starring Sharan, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Meghana Gaonkar. Adding to the excitement, Ram Charan’s Game Changer and a few other films are also set to hit screens around the same time.

The makers have raised the stakes for Sanju Weds Geetha, bringing a new visual identity to the franchise. Crucial portions of the film have been shot in the picturesque landscapes of Switzerland. The film, which combines grandeur with emotional depth, is produced by Chalapathy Kumar in collaboration with Nagashekar Movies, Pavithra International Movies, and Mahanandi Creations..

The ensemble cast also includes Sadhu Kokila and Rangayana Raghu in significant roles, while Ragini Dwivedi adds glamour with a special song appearance. R Sridhar and V Sambhram have composed the film’s music.