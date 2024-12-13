Styling Uppi was like designing for a living legend: Varshini Janakiram

For Varshini Janakiram, designing for "was an opportunity to push creative boundaries". “I have always believed that costumes are integral to a film’s narrative,” says Varshini, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion and Apparel Design from Mount Carmel College and a Master’s in Fashion Styling from Domus Academy in Milan, Italy. Among her standout contributions to UI is the feather outfit.

“The feather outfit was a collaborative decision between choreographer Chinni Prakash, Upendra sir, and me. This was the final outfit we customised for the film, and it turned out to be a masterpiece,” she reveals. “Uppi sir’s costume, from the feathered accessories to the custom-made shoes, was entirely handcrafted,” Varshini explains.

“Even the background dancers wore vibrant, rich feathery outfits, sourced from Mumbai, to complement the grandeur of the scene. The entire look had to feel cohesive yet extraordinary, leaving a lasting impression.” Collaborating with Upendra has been a rewarding experience for Varshini. “Styling Uppi sir is like designing for a living legend.

He’s open to experimentation, which gives me the creative freedom to explore bold concepts,” she shares. Her collaboration with Upendra extends beyond UI. As his personal stylist, she has crafted looks that amplify his iconic presence on and off-screen. For Varshini, costume design is more than fashion; it’s an emotional and creative process.

“Every fabric, colour, and accessory tells a story,” she says. “In UI, we worked with futuristic themes, blending metallic tones, intricate patterns, and unconventional silhouettes. Even the smallest detail had to align with the overall vision of the film.” Optimistic about the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, Varshini adds,

“Audiences today appreciate the effort that goes into costumes. It’s no longer just about the actors; it’s about creating a visual experience. I feel fortunate to be part of this transformation.”

With over 25 films to her credit, including Sanju Weds Geetha 2, Banadariyalli, and Bairathi Rangal, Varshini, who is also a personal stylist for Rachita Ram continues to redefine storytelling through costume design.