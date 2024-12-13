Upendra’s 'UI' is a fusion of vision and innovation: Costume designers Bharath Sagar, Varshini Janakiram

Upendra’s UI is not just a film; it’s a visual and thematic spectacle. Known for his boundary-pushing ideas, the director envisioned costumes that aligned with the film’s futuristic theme.

“Uppi sir is incredibly hands-on and has a clear vision,” shares Bharath Sagar, one of the key designers, who has worked along with Varshini Janakiram, and Nani. “He’s a trendsetter, and designing for him meant blending avant-garde elements with functionality. The results were truly rewarding,” he adds.

Bharat Sagar revealed that UI features over 20 meticulously crafted costumes. “Each costume reflects a narrative. It’s not something you’d wear on a regular basis. From high-neck patterns and capes to unique pant styles and boots, every piece is futuristic. Even the headgear was treated as jewellery, adorned with stones to enhance the look,” he explains.

Bharat Sagar, who transitioned from mechanical engineering to costume design, credits his technical background for enabling him to explore innovative techniques. “I left my engineering job in 2020 to pursue costume design full-time. My friend Siddhu Moolimani introduced me to the industry with Anup Bhandari’s Rajaratha, and later I worked on films like Vikrant Rona and Made in Bengaluru. I’ve also collaborated with stars like Sudeep, Shivanna, Upendra, and Ganesh as their personal designer,” he recounts.

Discussing Upendra’s involvement, Bharat Sagar says, “He envisioned the headgear resembling sculptures and costumes made of unconventional materials like denim. We even used 3D printing for some elements. His support and creative freedom kept us motivated.”

Colours played a pivotal role in defining the film’s tone. “Grey and black dominate the palette, while earthy tones like brown and pale shades make up 50 per cent of the costumes. Fashion in Upendra’s films has no boundaries, and that’s what makes working with him so exciting,” Sagar adds.

Through his label, Bottle Pipe, Sagar continues to carve a niche in avant-garde designs. “Costume design isn’t just about fashion—it’s about storytelling. UI is the perfect canvas to showcase my passion for the extraordinary,” he concludes.