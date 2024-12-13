Vijay Raghavendra’s 'Rippen Swaamy' clears censorship formalities, eyes January release

After Case of Kondana and Grey Games received positive responses for their gripping narratives, Vijay Raghavendra is gearing up for an equally exciting project, Rippen Swaamy.

This action-packed drama, directed by Kishor Mudubidire, has cleared the censorship formalities with the CBFC handing a U/A certificate. The is slated to hit theatres in January 2025.

The National Award-winning actor Vijay will don a rugged avatar in Rippen Swaamy, with Ashwini Chandrashekhar - a familiar face in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema - playing Mangala, a doctor and the protagonist’s wife. Shot across picturesque locations such as Koppa, Kalasa, and Balehonnur, the film was completed in just 48 days.

Produced under the Panchanana Films banner, the project boasts the musical talents of Malayalam composer Samuel Abhi and the visual storytelling of cinematographer Ranganath CM, with Shashank Narayan handling the edit.

Apart from this film, Vijay Raghavendra has also signed an untitled project with director PC Shekhar. This film revolves around the struggles and triumphs of farmers and is expected to bring another engaging story to the big screen.