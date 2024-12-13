Vikash Uthaiah makes his silver screen debut with 'Apaayavide Eccharike'

Vikash Uthaiah, known for his popular TV serial Annayya, is all set to make his silver screen debut with Apaayavide Eccharike. Directed by Abhijith Thirthahalli, the film's motion poster was revealed recently. The poster suggested that the film's narrative is centred around the five elements of nature: earth, air, water, fire, and space.Online movie streaming services

Apaayavide Eccharike (Beware of Danger) also marks the directorial debut of Abhijith Thirthahalli, who has spent almost a decade honing his craft in the industry. The director shared, “The story revolves around the five elements, each represented by a unique character." It’s a mix of suspense and horror, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Raghav Kodachadri, Mithun Thirthahalli, and Radha Bhagavathy.

Vikash Uthaiah expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “Cinema, like agriculture, demands dedication. This has been a long-time dream of director Abhijith, and I’m thrilled to see it come to life. My character, Suri, plays a pivotal role in the film.”

Producers VG Manjunath and Poornima M Gowda, who previously collaborated on Kaddu Mucchi, have teamed up again for this project. With Sunaad Gowtham handling both cinematography and music composition, the audio label Anand Audio has acquired the music rights, while Harshit Prabhu takes charge of editing.

Apaayavide Eccharike is eyeing a January 2025 release.