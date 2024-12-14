'Father' wraps filming, Sudeep unveils motion poster

Father, starring Darling Krishna and Prakash Raj and directed by Raj Mohan, has completed its shoot, and the first motion poster was unveiled by actor Kichcha Sudeep at a star-studded event. The launch was attended by prominent political leader HM Revanna and other notable figures. Anand Audio has secured the film's audio rights.
Father marks the debut production of RC Studios, a new venture by R Chandru, who has also announced the production of five upcoming films under this banner. Father will be the first film to hit theatres, bringing a unique story to audiences.
Actor Kichcha Sudeep, a close friend of director R Chandru, expressed his strong support for the film. Reflecting on his rapport with the director and producer, Sudeep said, “I will stand by Chandru for all his films, irrespective of their outcome.” Sudeep also stressed the importance of appreciating the effort behind a film. “All films, including Father, carry meaning and hard work. It’s important to focus on that rather than simply criticising,” he added.
Highlighting the film’s depth, Sudeep noted, “Father is not just a commercial movie; it has relevance and depth. Every story has its own life, and Father is one such story that drew me in when I watched the glimpses.” He concluded by wishing the team, including lead actors Krishna and Amrutha, the best in their endeavours. “Krishna’s elevation with each film as an actor is his effort,” he said.
R Chandru shared his personal journey during the event, recalling his early days in Bangalore. He said, “22 years ago, I came to Bangalore with 100 rupees, and now, I’m making films like Kabzaa, which has grossed over Rs 100 crore. I owe it all to the people who have supported me.” Chandru also expressed his excitement about his new venture, RC Studios, and its ambitious plans.
"After producing 12 films under Siddeshwara Enterprises, I started RC Studios to make a mark in the Kannada film industry. I want to make every film through this production house a pan-India film, and Father will be a pan-India release," he shared. “I’ve announced five films under RC Studios, and the journey has just begun. I believe Father will offer a beautiful, emotional experience,” he added.
Father, which focuses on the bond between a father and his son, stars Prakash Raj and Darling Krishna in pivotal roles. Chandru highlighted the unique aspect of the film, saying, “It’s a big canvas for Father, a story about the father-son relationship, which is quite rare in films.”
Lead actor Darling Krishna shared his excitement about the project, especially the opportunity to work with Prakash Raj. “When I first heard the story, I loved it, and I am grateful to Milana for encouraging me to join the project. I’m confident that Father will leave a lasting impact on audiences,” Krishna remarked. He also praised the film’s focus on the sensitive father-son relationship. “It was great to work with Prakash Raj, and it will definitely help me grow as an actor,” he added.
Director Raj Mohan confirmed that the film’s shooting would be completed once two songs are filmed. He also shared that the film’s motion poster, theme, and concept have been carefully crafted to reflect its essence. “The core message of Father is central to its design, and I believe it will resonate with the audience,” he said. “The film will offer something unique about father-son stories. While this theme is common in cinema, Father will stand out. It’s a film that will not leave any viewer dissatisfied,” Raj Mohan assured.
Amrutha Iyengar, the lead actress, expressed her gratitude for being part of Father. “I’m proud of my role in Father, and I’m thankful to Krishna’s wife, Milana Nagaraj, as well as Krishna, for suggesting my name to the producers and giving me this opportunity,” she said. She also spoke about her comfort level with Darling Krishna, as this is their collaboration. “It was special to share the screen with Krishna once again. The comfort level allows me to emote naturally,” she explained.
Actor Nagabhushan, who also features in the film, praised R Chandru’s passion for cinema. “If the role is good, I’ll enjoy it, even if it’s a comedy. The characters in comedy have evolved over the years, and it was a joy to be part of this project,” he added.
Father, presented by Anand Pandit, is set to release in multiple languages. The film’s dialogues are written by Manju Mandavya, with cinematography by Sugnan and music by Nakul Abhyankar.