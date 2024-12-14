'Father' wraps filming, Sudeep unveils motion poster

"After producing 12 films under Siddeshwara Enterprises, I started RC Studios to make a mark in the Kannada film industry. I want to make every film through this production house a pan-India film, and Father will be a pan-India release," he shared. “I’ve announced five films under RC Studios, and the journey has just begun. I believe Father will offer a beautiful, emotional experience,” he added.

Father, which focuses on the bond between a father and his son, stars Prakash Raj and Darling Krishna in pivotal roles. Chandru highlighted the unique aspect of the film, saying, “It’s a big canvas for Father, a story about the father-son relationship, which is quite rare in films.”

Lead actor Darling Krishna shared his excitement about the project, especially the opportunity to work with Prakash Raj. “When I first heard the story, I loved it, and I am grateful to Milana for encouraging me to join the project. I’m confident that Father will leave a lasting impact on audiences,” Krishna remarked. He also praised the film’s focus on the sensitive father-son relationship. “It was great to work with Prakash Raj, and it will definitely help me grow as an actor,” he added.

Director Raj Mohan confirmed that the film’s shooting would be completed once two songs are filmed. He also shared that the film’s motion poster, theme, and concept have been carefully crafted to reflect its essence. “The core message of Father is central to its design, and I believe it will resonate with the audience,” he said. “The film will offer something unique about father-son stories. While this theme is common in cinema, Father will stand out. It’s a film that will not leave any viewer dissatisfied,” Raj Mohan assured.

Amrutha Iyengar, the lead actress, expressed her gratitude for being part of Father. “I’m proud of my role in Father, and I’m thankful to Krishna’s wife, Milana Nagaraj, as well as Krishna, for suggesting my name to the producers and giving me this opportunity,” she said. She also spoke about her comfort level with Darling Krishna, as this is their collaboration. “It was special to share the screen with Krishna once again. The comfort level allows me to emote naturally,” she explained.

Actor Nagabhushan, who also features in the film, praised R Chandru’s passion for cinema. “If the role is good, I’ll enjoy it, even if it’s a comedy. The characters in comedy have evolved over the years, and it was a joy to be part of this project,” he added.

Father, presented by Anand Pandit, is set to release in multiple languages. The film’s dialogues are written by Manju Mandavya, with cinematography by Sugnan and music by Nakul Abhyankar.