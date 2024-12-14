Harish Raj to star in and direct 'Venkateshaya Namaha'

Harish Raj, a multi-faceted personality, will direct and star in the romantic comedy Venkateshaya Namaha, which is set to offer a fresh blend of love, humour, and family values. The film is produced by Janardhan, who also steps into the role of a lead actor. Along with acting, he will also oversee the film’s direction, sharing the responsibilities with Harish Raj.

Known for his work in both television and cinema, Harish Raj brings his expertise to the director's chair after years of honing his acting skills. Venkateshaya Namaha marks his venture into the romantic genre, infused with strong family dynamics. According to Harish, the film will also seamlessly blend elements of deep emotional connection, offering audiences a heartfelt experience.

The story is penned by Bharjari Chetan, while the film's cinematography is by Shivshankar and the music is composed by Srinivas Murthy. The film’s shooting is set to be completed in a tight, 45-day schedule. Alongside Harish Raj, the film will feature well-known names like Umashree and Tabla Nani, with a host of new actors making their debut.