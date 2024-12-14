Tharun Sudhir’s next production to be directed by Punit Rangaswamy

Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the director of Chowka and Kaatera, is gearing up for his second production venture under Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez. Following the success of Guru Shishyaru, this upcoming project, co-produced with Atlanta Nagendra, is an intense love thriller based on a real-life incident.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks the directorial debut of Punit Rangaswamy, a lyricist and storyteller who previously collaborated with Tharun on Kaatera, penning the popular ‘Raitha’ song, and ‘Aane Maadi Heluteeni’ for Guru Shishyaru.

Sharing how the project came about, Tharun said, “Punit Rangaswamy has been working on the story for quite some time, and initially, he only sought my guidance as a creative head. But the layers of the narrative and its rooted essence caught my attention. I decided to produce the film because I believe we can do justice to it.”

The story, set against the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border surrounding Chamarajanagar, Salem, and Erode, delves into an intense love story with a gripping thriller element.

“It’s a mix of genres—raw, thought-provoking, and deeply rooted in reality. The incident that inspired the story, which took place in MM Hills, adds a unique layer of intrigue,” Tharun explained.