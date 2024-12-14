'Unlock Raghava' locks release date

Unlock Raghava, directed by Deepak Madhuvanahalli, is all set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025. The film features Milind in the lead role, alongside actor Rachel David (Love Mocktail 2) as the heroine.

Milind, who made his debut in Weekend and shared screen space with the legendary Ananthanag, now takes on the lead role in Unlock Raghava, marking a significant step forward in his career. After dedicating over a year to extensive training in acting, dance, and stunts, Milind is confident that this project will establish him as a commercial hero in the Kannada film industry.

The film also has a strong supporting cast, including veteran actors like Shobraj, Sadhu Kokila, Avinash, and Ramesh Bhat, who play crucial roles.

Ahead of the film's release, the Unlock Raghava team has planned a special campaign around Valentine's Week to connect with audiences. Director Deepak Madhuvanahalli shared that many couples are looking forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day 2025 with the film.

Produced by Manjunath D and Girish Kumar, Unlock Raghava features a musical score by Anup Seelin, a compelling story by Satya Prakash, and cinematography by Lavith. Editing duties are handled by Ajay Kumar and Madhu Tumbakere.