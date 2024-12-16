K Chandrashekhar to write, produce Naveen Dwarakanath’s next directorial

Naveen Dwarakanath, who made a successful directorial debut with For Regn, is set to helm his next project. After captivating audiences with a heartwarming love story woven into a family drama, Naveen is shifting gears for his second venture—an action-packed family drama. This time, his mentor, K Chandrashekhar, who wrote the script, is also stepping in as the producer.

The script is currently in its final stages, and once it is complete, the makers' focus will shift to casting and assembling a technical crew that aligns with the film's vision.

A well-known name in the Kannada film industry, K Chandrashekhar previously choreographed the beloved song ‘Sura Sundara’ from O Mallige, starring Ramesh Aravind. The song was a massive hit, celebrated for its stunning choreography, music, and Ramesh Aravind's performance. Now, with his return to the industry, Chandrashekhar is making his mark as both a writer and producer through his production house, Apara Studios.

"It’s a collaboration rooted in trust, mentorship, and a shared vision," says Naveen Dwarakanath, adding, "We will lock the script and simultaneously finalize the cast and crew."