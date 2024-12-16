KD is raw, intense, and unapologetically commercial: Director Prem

The much-anticipated film KD-The Devil has officially entered the dubbing phase, with lead actor Dhruva Sarja entering the recording studio. Reportedly an action-packed drama, the film marks Prem’s return to the director’s chair after Ek Love Ya. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, this multilingual film stars Reeshma Nanaiah, opposite Dhruva Sarja. Its star-studded ensemble cast also includes V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, as well as Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty.
The film, set against the backdrop of old Bengaluru during the 1970s and 80s, is billed as a riveting tale that blends intense action with emotional depth. As per the makers, KD-The Devil is inspired by real-life events and explores a powerful narrative with mass appeal, while also connecting deeply with family audiences. As Director Prem shares, “KD is raw, intense, and unapologetically commercial. There’s bloodshed, but it’s not glorified—it’s a story that speaks to the heart and soul of the audience.”
Reeshma Nanaiah, who plays the female lead in the film, said that she is dubbing for Kannada. “It has been a wonderful experience working for KD-The Devil. Prem sir has been a great support, and I learnt how to dub even in my debut film under his direction,” she added.
‘The KD album will break new ground’
The music of KD-The Devil is shaping up to be a game-changer, according to the makers. Director Prem, who’s worked closely with composer Arjun Janya, promises a musical experience unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema. “The KD album will be a groundbreaking project,” he states.
“We recorded live music with a 256-piece orchestra in Europe, blending Western orchestral elements with Indian percussion instruments. The music has an international flair, with arrangements from Budapest, and mixing done in Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.”
The album will feature six high-energy tracks, with some of the biggest names in the industry contributing to the songs. Talking about the film’s first song, which will release on December 24, Prem says, “‘Shiva Shiva’ will be a spectacle both visually and audibly. It’s a fusion of vintage soul and modern beats, and we have a grand choreographed sequence with 1,000 dancers.”
With lyrics by Manjunath, the track will be available in multiple languages—Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam—each featuring a powerhouse lineup of singers. The Kannada version of the song features director Prem and Kailash Kher on vocals. Vijay Prakash and Kailash Kher have lent their voices for the Tamil and Telugu versions. Master Saleem joins Kailash Kher for the Hindi version, while Pranavam Sasi of Aavesham fame has sung the Malayalam version.”
KD eyeing a summer 2025 release
With 150 days of shooting completed, the film only has two songs remain to be shot. The team is eyeing a summer 2025 release, with the finishing touches being applied, including “a gripping climax that will leave the audience eagerly anticipating the sequel,” says the director. According to Prem, KD-The Devil, set in the heart of Bengaluru, will be a visual feast.
The filmmakers are sparing no expense in depicting the old city through cutting-edge graphics and visual effects that transport the audience to a bygone era. “Recreating old Bengaluru through graphics is an immense task, but it will elevate the film to a whole new level,” shares Prem.
“The visual effects are crucial to bringing the period drama to life, and it’s taking time to get it right.” On the other hand, Suprith, Head- Business and Operations at KVN Productions, says, “We are planning to come as early as possible, and looking for a summer release.”
My focus should be on delivering what the audience wants, not on being experimental: Dhruva Sarja
Dhruva Sarja says he is stepping into uncharted territory with KD-The Devil. “Every film teaches me something new, and this one is no different,” says Dhruva. “I’m diving into commercial territory with KD, and I’m confident the audience will love the experience. It’s a full-throttle entertainer with something for everyone, and I’m excited to see how the audience reacts to it.”
Dhruva, post Martin, emphasises the importance of staying in tune with the audience’s expectations. “I’ve realised that my focus should be on delivering what the audience wants, not on being experimental.”
As the film nears completion, Dhruva Sarja also teased an exciting project announcement at the end of December. “I’m also collaborating with producer Uday Mehta once again, but the project will go on floors once I complete my other current commitments.”