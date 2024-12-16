KD is raw, intense, and unapologetically commercial: Director Prem

The much-anticipated film KD-The Devil has officially entered the dubbing phase, with lead actor Dhruva Sarja entering the recording studio. Reportedly an action-packed drama, the film marks Prem’s return to the director’s chair after Ek Love Ya. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, this multilingual film stars Reeshma Nanaiah, opposite Dhruva Sarja. Its star-studded ensemble cast also includes V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, as well as Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty.

The film, set against the backdrop of old Bengaluru during the 1970s and 80s, is billed as a riveting tale that blends intense action with emotional depth. As per the makers, KD-The Devil is inspired by real-life events and explores a powerful narrative with mass appeal, while also connecting deeply with family audiences. As Director Prem shares, “KD is raw, intense, and unapologetically commercial. There’s bloodshed, but it’s not glorified—it’s a story that speaks to the heart and soul of the audience.”

Reeshma Nanaiah, who plays the female lead in the film, said that she is dubbing for Kannada. “It has been a wonderful experience working for KD-The Devil. Prem sir has been a great support, and I learnt how to dub even in my debut film under his direction,” she added.

‘The KD album will break new ground’

The music of KD-The Devil is shaping up to be a game-changer, according to the makers. Director Prem, who’s worked closely with composer Arjun Janya, promises a musical experience unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema. “The KD album will be a groundbreaking project,” he states.