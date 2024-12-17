‘Lions Roar’ from Max unveiled amidst great fanfare

The much-anticipated Max, starring Kichcha Sudeep, is nearing its release date, and the makers have launched the film's audio, alongside a new track, 'Lions Roar', amidst thousands of fans who gathered to witness the spectacular celebration.

Directed by Vijay Karthikeya and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banners of V Creations and Kichcha Creations, Max is set to hit theaters on December 25 in Kannada first, followed by Telugu and Tamil on December 27. The song, penned by Anup Bhandari and sung by Vijay Prakash based on Ajaneesh Loknath's composition, instantly grabbed attention with its intense energy.

The event was a vibrant celebration, with fans showing immense enthusiasm for the film’s trailer and song. The presence of Kichcha Sudeep, producer Thanu, director Vijay, and other key cast members like Samyukta Hornad and Sukrutha Wagle added to the grandeur of the evening. The entire Max team took the stage to interact with the fans and share their excitement about the film.