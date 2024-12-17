‘Lions Roar’ from Max unveiled amidst great fanfare

The much-anticipated Max, starring Kichcha Sudeep, is nearing its release date, and the makers have launched the film's audio, alongside a new track, 'Lions Roar', amidst thousands of fans who gathered to witness the spectacular celebration.
Directed by Vijay Karthikeya and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banners of V Creations and Kichcha Creations, Max is set to hit theaters on December 25 in Kannada first, followed by Telugu and Tamil on December 27. The song, penned by Anup Bhandari and sung by Vijay Prakash based on Ajaneesh Loknath's composition, instantly grabbed attention with its intense energy.
The event was a vibrant celebration, with fans showing immense enthusiasm for the film’s trailer and song. The presence of Kichcha Sudeep, producer Thanu, director Vijay, and other key cast members like Samyukta Hornad and Sukrutha Wagle added to the grandeur of the evening. The entire Max team took the stage to interact with the fans and share their excitement about the film.
"I'm extremely happy to see all of you here today. After nearly two and a half years, Max is finally releasing on December 25," said Kichcha Sudeep. "I apologise for the delay, but as they say, better late than never. I hope you continue to support us on this journey."
Producer Thanu expressed his gratitude, "It’s heartwarming to see so many of Sudeep’s fans here. Our film will be released worldwide, and we hope to have the support of all our fans and well-wishers."
Director Vijay, along with actors Samyukta and Sukrutha, spoke about their experiences working on the film and the excitement surrounding its release. The ensemble cast also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Pramod Shetty, Redin Kingsley, Ilavarasu, Anirudh Bhat, Ugramm Manju, Kamaraju, and Karan Arya.
Max has cinematography by Shekar Chandra.