‘Upendra values input, encourages free thinking, and makes you feel valued’

For someone like Reeshma Nanaiah, who was spotted as a fresh face and landed Prem’s directorial Ek Love Ya (2022), her ascent in the industry has been nothing short of exemplary. With a couple of films to begin, Reeshma’s career has seen a series of steady climbs, with each project pushing her higher, eventually landing her in some of the biggest projects in Kannada cinema. While she has wrapped up KD, perhaps the biggest moment in her career has been stepping into the world of UI, the much-anticipated film from legendary director Upendra.
"I never imagined it would happen," Reeshma admits, speaking of her initial thoughts upon receiving the call for UI. "Even before the project came to me, there was so much buzz around Uppi sir’s next directorial. Fans were practically requesting him to announce it, and when he finally did, I couldn’t anticipate being a part of it. It felt surreal."
Reeshma learnt from Upendra himself that he had been following her work and was impressed by glimpses of her performances in her debut. "It was a huge compliment. He watched my work, recognised something in me, and thought I was right for the role. That credit goes to Ek Love Ya and to Prem, who gave me my start. Had Prem not chosen me, I don’t think I would have had this opportunity. Upendra could have cast experienced actors, but he took a chance with me when I had just two films to my credit. I don't know how to explain this."
As UI, backed by G Manoharan of Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth Venus Entertainers, is set for a pan-India release on December 20, Reeshma finds herself in a unique position. "It’s an incredible opportunity," she says, smiling. "Through UI, I’m not just representing my work in Kannada, but introducing myself to audiences in multiple languages. It feels like I’m taking my first steps into a wider audience."
Upendra’s involvement in this project is more than just that of a director—he is a multi-faceted creative force. Reeshma shares her thoughts on working with him: "Before I entered the industry, I knew Upendra sir was a maverick director and actor, someone who created phenomenal work. But once I met him on set, I realised there’s so much more to him. Just a five-minute conversation with him leaves you thinking for hours. He has this way of speaking that motivates you and challenges your thought process. He makes you question things, even about yourself."
And what of the infamous rumours that Upendra's work often leaves audiences perplexed? Reeshma offers a different perspective: "I don’t think he confuses the audience at all. He simply presents reality in a way that’s both honest and thought-provoking. He creates layers of meaning, often internal, which makes the audience reflect."
For Reeshma, one of the most striking aspects of UI is Upendra’s approach to filmmaking. "When I first joined the team, I never once questioned my role or the amount of screen time I would have or its weightage. What mattered was the opportunity to work with a director of his calibre. His passion for the craft is contagious. Even if it had to be just over five minutes of screen space, I knew that every moment counted. I trusted his vision, never doubting for a second whether this would be an experience to learn and grow."
What truly distinguishes Upendra is his dual role as both director and actor. "I was amazed by how effortlessly he switched between his multiple roles," Reeshma recalls. "As an actor, he would be in front of the camera, but the moment the shot was done, he would run to the monitor, fully transformed into a director again. His ability to juggle both roles so seamlessly is inspiring."
Moreover, Upendra's approach to teamwork is something Reeshma deeply values. "He is so open to collaboration. He asks for everyone's input, encourages free thinking, and respects each person’s opinion. That kind of environment is rare, especially when you’re working with someone of his stature. It makes you feel valued," she says.
Reeshma reflects on her experience working with Upendra as one that changed her perspective on filmmaking. "His approach to storytelling is unlike anyone else’s," she says. "He doesn’t take the easy route. His films have bold and unexpected scenes. His vision is so unique—he could have taken the conventional route, but instead, he challenges norms and pushes boundaries in ways no one else does."
Upendra’s influence on Reeshma extends beyond her role in UI. The actor is clear about his impact on her personal growth. "He always says you have to unlearn to learn. That was my focus throughout the film—letting go of preconceived notions and trusting the process. I tried to do that, and it was a learning experience like no other."
As 2024 draws to a close, Reeshma concludes her journey so far and what lies ahead: "I’ve been part of some fantastic projects recently, including Baanadariyalli, and now UI. There’s Vamana KD, Anna from Mexico, and so much more lined up for 2025. It’s been a whirlwind, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes me," she signs off.