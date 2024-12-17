‘Upendra values input, encourages free thinking, and makes you feel valued’

For someone like Reeshma Nanaiah, who was spotted as a fresh face and landed Prem’s directorial Ek Love Ya (2022), her ascent in the industry has been nothing short of exemplary. With a couple of films to begin, Reeshma’s career has seen a series of steady climbs, with each project pushing her higher, eventually landing her in some of the biggest projects in Kannada cinema. While she has wrapped up KD, perhaps the biggest moment in her career has been stepping into the world of UI, the much-anticipated film from legendary director Upendra.

"I never imagined it would happen," Reeshma admits, speaking of her initial thoughts upon receiving the call for UI. "Even before the project came to me, there was so much buzz around Uppi sir’s next directorial. Fans were practically requesting him to announce it, and when he finally did, I couldn’t anticipate being a part of it. It felt surreal."

Reeshma learnt from Upendra himself that he had been following her work and was impressed by glimpses of her performances in her debut. "It was a huge compliment. He watched my work, recognised something in me, and thought I was right for the role. That credit goes to Ek Love Ya and to Prem, who gave me my start. Had Prem not chosen me, I don’t think I would have had this opportunity. Upendra could have cast experienced actors, but he took a chance with me when I had just two films to my credit. I don't know how to explain this."