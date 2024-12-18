Roopesh Shetty’s 'Adhipathra' locks its release date

Bigg Boss winner and actor Roopesh Shetty’s much-anticipated film Adhipathra is all set to hit screens across Karnataka on February 7 next year. Directed by Chayan Shetty, the film features Jhanvi as the female lead and has already piqued curiosity with its intriguing teaser.

Set in the coastal region, Adhipathra showcases the rich traditions of the belt, including Aati Kalanja, Yakshagana, and Huli Kunita (Tiger Dance). Director Chayan Shetty has shot the entire film in the coastal belt to ensure authenticity and bring its cultural essence to life.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including talented actors like MK Math, Kantara fame Prakash Thuminadu, Raghu Pandeshwar, Deepak Rai, Karthik Bhatt, Anil Uppal, and Prashanth, adding further weight to the story.

A suspense-thriller at its core, Adhipathra is produced under the KR Cini Combines banner by Divya Narayan, Kuldeep Raghav, and Lakshmi Gowda. Joining as co-producers are Kartik Shetty, Satish Shetty, and Shwetha Ravichandra Shetty under Belaku Films.

With post-production work now complete, fans have another treat to look forward to—the film’s first song, which will be launched on Lahari Music on December 27.