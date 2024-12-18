SriiMurali collaborates with People Media Factory on a big-budget film

SriiMurali, fresh off the success of Bagheera, Kannada's first superhero saga, is all set for his next project. This time, he’s joining hands with one of Telugu cinema’s powerhouse production banners, People Media Factory, for an epic venture.

Currently producing the pan-Indian project The Raja Saab starring Prabhas, the production house, backed by TG Vishwa Prasad, is celebrated for its blockbusters across Telugu cinema, alongside other ventures like Mirai and Viswam.

The makers previously backed Kannada films such as Adyaksha in America, a comedy entertainer starring Sharan, and Aadyaa, a thriller. After a brief hiatus, the banner has now turned its focus back on Kannada cinema with this collaboration with Sriimurali. The announcement was made on Sriimurali's birthday, and it will be the production house's 47th project.

Sriimurali to commence Paraak in March

Apart from his film with People Media Factory, there was an update about Sriimurali’s other project, Paraak. Directed by Halesh Kogundi, the film’s makers released a special poster showing Sriimurali holding a gun and a pistol tucked in his belt—hinting at an intense, action-packed entertainer.

The makers have announced that shooting for Paraak will begin in March. The film, planned as a big-budget venture, will be produced under the Brand Studios banner. Engineer-turned-filmmaker Halesh, who has previously directed short films, two music videos, and the song ‘Saavaasa’ with Shruthi Prakash, shared that Paraak marks his feature film debut.