Upendra dedicated his life and soul to this project: Priyanka Upendra

The grand pre-release event of Upendra’s much-anticipated UI was a star-studded affair, attended by Sandalwood’s biggest names, including Dr Shivarajkumar, Duniya Vijay, and Dhananjay, among others. The socio-political thriller marks Upendra’s return as both director and actor after nine years and has created immense buzz ahead of its December 20 release.

Producers G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth, along with industry stalwarts like Uday K Mehta, Ramesh Reddy, and Karthik Gowda, and directors Pavan Wadeyar, Dr Suri, and Kushal from Veeresh Cinemas, heaped praise on Upendra. They hailed him as ‘the Godfather of Direction,’ celebrating his ability to stand among the best filmmakers in the world.

Actor Duniya Vijay and Dhananjay shared their excitement, stating, “We are fans of Upendra’s direction. We have grown up watching his films. After nine years, we are eagerly waiting to see his latest directorial venture.”

Priyanka Upendra, who attended the event, expressed her admiration for her husband’s work. “I am saying this as a fan—I believe UI will be one of Upendra’s best works and a milestone film. He has dedicated three years of his life and soul to this project. I can’t wait to watch it, and post-December 20, I plan to hijack him.”

Upendra: Gratitude and Passion

Upendra, the man of the moment, delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking everyone who contributed to UI. With a list in hand, he meticulously acknowledged his cast, crew, and supporters.

“This film took shape because of Sreekanth and the backing of producers Manoharan and Sreekanth, along with Lahari Velu and Naveen. This is not just my film; it belongs to my entire team whose collective effort made it possible,” he shared.