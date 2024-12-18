Upendra dedicated his life and soul to this project: Priyanka Upendra

The grand pre-release event of Upendra’s much-anticipated UI was a star-studded affair, attended by Sandalwood’s biggest names, including Dr Shivarajkumar, Duniya Vijay, and Dhananjay, among others. The socio-political thriller marks Upendra’s return as both director and actor after nine years and has created immense buzz ahead of its December 20 release.
Producers G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth, along with industry stalwarts like Uday K Mehta, Ramesh Reddy, and Karthik Gowda, and directors Pavan Wadeyar, Dr Suri, and Kushal from Veeresh Cinemas, heaped praise on Upendra. They hailed him as ‘the Godfather of Direction,’ celebrating his ability to stand among the best filmmakers in the world.
Actor Duniya Vijay and Dhananjay shared their excitement, stating, “We are fans of Upendra’s direction. We have grown up watching his films. After nine years, we are eagerly waiting to see his latest directorial venture.”
Priyanka Upendra, who attended the event, expressed her admiration for her husband’s work. “I am saying this as a fan—I believe UI will be one of Upendra’s best works and a milestone film. He has dedicated three years of his life and soul to this project. I can’t wait to watch it, and post-December 20, I plan to hijack him.”
Upendra: Gratitude and Passion
Upendra, the man of the moment, delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking everyone who contributed to UI. With a list in hand, he meticulously acknowledged his cast, crew, and supporters.
“This film took shape because of Sreekanth and the backing of producers Manoharan and Sreekanth, along with Lahari Velu and Naveen. This is not just my film; it belongs to my entire team whose collective effort made it possible,” he shared.
He also addressed the overwhelming praise as a sought-after director, “I often think of staying silent, but your whistles and claps push me forward. As long as I have your encouragement, I will keep making films. But let’s not compare—everyone is unique.”
The event also saw the presence of the film’s lead actor Reeshma Nanaiah, along with Ravishankar, Cockroach Sudhi, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Manasi Sudhir, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Neetu. Executive producer Lahari Velu crowned Upendra with a new title—Content King—for his extraordinary vision.
Producers KP Sreekanth and co-producer Naveen concluded the event, announcing the film’s worldwide, pan-Indian release on December 20 in Kannada and multiple other languages. “Advance bookings are already open, and the response has been phenomenal for the film distributed by KVN Productions.”
I am eagerly waiting for Om 2 to happen with Upendra: Shivarajkumar
Shivanna openly expressed his desire for Real Star Upendra to direct him in Om 2, stirring excitement among fans, reigniting memories of the iconic cult classic Om.
“When Shhh! was released, I attended its premiere at Pallavi Theatre. After Om, I was confident that Upendra would surpass filmmakers like Mani Ratnam. Today, he stands tall as one of the finest directors in Indian cinema,” said Shivarajkumar.
Reflecting on his experience working on Om, Shivanna recalled how unique and realistic the film was for its time. “Back then, I was juggling three shifts across three films. Whenever I landed on the sets of Om, Upendra would mess up my hairstyle! None other than Geetha ever dared to touch my hair, but Upendra was different,” he said.
The actor fondly noted that he and Upendra have since shared screen space in a couple of films and will soon appear together in the upcoming project 45. “I am eagerly waiting for Om 2 to happen,” Shivanna added.
Shivanna to Watch UI in the US
Shivarajkumar also revealed that he would be watching Upendra’s directorial UI while in the United States. With surgery scheduled in Miami, Florida, on December 24, Shivanna confirmed his plans to catch the film on December 20.
“I am flying to the US on Wednesday, December 18. Since I’ll be free on December 20, I will make sure to watch UI there,” he said.