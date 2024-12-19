‘I prefer simple stories and fantasy dramas to historical roles’

Max, directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa and starring Kichcha Sudeep, is described as a high-energy thriller that unfolds over a single night, with Sudeep playing a police officer who returns to duty after a suspension. While this action-packed role fits seamlessly into Sudeep’s career, one often wonders why the versatile actor known for Eega, who could easily take on a wide range of characters, shies away from historical dramas and veers more towards fantasy and other fictional genres.
Sudeep reveals that his passion for cinema is fueled by the creative freedom that fantasy and simple stories offer. “I prefer simple, engaging stories,” he shares. “In a fantasy genre, writers have the liberty to mix commercial elements without any boundaries. It’s like a grandmother telling a tale that starts with, ‘Once upon a time, there was a king’, and from there, anything can happen. Historical dramas, on the other hand, come with limitations that can stifle creativity.”
The actor also admits that portraying real historical figures doesn’t appeal to him. “Playing someone else’s role in a period drama is a challenge, and it should be authentic, and I prefer to avoid it,” he explains. “There’s always the risk of either overdoing it or not doing enough. It’s a fine line, and I’m not comfortable with that pressure. I have a great deal of respect for actors who take on such roles, but it’s just not my thing.”
Another major reason Sudeep stays clear of period films is his aversion to horse-riding, a staple in many historical epics. Having appeared in films like Puli and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Sudeep has had his fair share of equestrian experiences, but one particular incident left a lasting impression. “Every king comes with a horse,” he says, “and after what happened during Puli, I’ve had enough,” said Sudeep.
He adds, “While filming for Puli, where an umbrella startled the horse, I was riding, causing it to bolt into the forest. My feet got stuck in the stirrups, and with his heavy costume, I couldn’t escape. This harrowing experience led me to steer clear of horse-riding roles, solidifying my decision to avoid historical dramas,” he says.
Kichcha Sudeep: My mother always loved me as a mass hero
Kichcha Sudeep is all set to make a return to the silver screen after more than two years with his high-octane action-thriller Max, releasing this Christmas. As the countdown to the film’s premiere begins, the actor shared heartfelt reflections on the movie and his deep emotional connection with his late mother, Saroja.
In a recent media interaction, Sudeep opened up about how much he misses his mother, who was always a constant presence at his movie screenings. “My mother never missed a single film of mine in the theatres. The last time she watched one was Pailwaan (2019),” he recalled. He described how filming Max was especially emotional for him. While shooting intense action sequences amid dust and debris, Sudeep revealed undertaking nebulization treatment.
“My mother was also on oxygen support at the time, and we would chat on video. I’d reassure her, telling her I was with her in spirit, offering my company even from afar,” he said. The actor also remembered his mother’s love for his films and their high-elevation moments. “My mother always loved my entry and introduction scenes, especially as a mass hero. She loved those grand, over-the-top scenes—big cars, flying jeeps, dramatic explosions.
One of her favourites was the ‘Mukunda Murari’ song,” he said. Reflecting on the emotional toll of his mother’s passing, Sudeep shared how deeply it affected him, saying, “I’ve faced financial struggles before, with a zero balance in my bank account, and it never bothered me. But seeing my mother in her final moments, helpless and unable to do anything to save her, is something I will never forget. It made me feel utterly powerless.” After his mother’s passing, Sudeep’s interest in his usual wardrobe for Bigg Boss wained, which led him to choose simpler outfits. He later gradually returned to his signature stylish look.