‘I prefer simple stories and fantasy dramas to historical roles’

Max, directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa and starring Kichcha Sudeep, is described as a high-energy thriller that unfolds over a single night, with Sudeep playing a police officer who returns to duty after a suspension. While this action-packed role fits seamlessly into Sudeep’s career, one often wonders why the versatile actor known for Eega, who could easily take on a wide range of characters, shies away from historical dramas and veers more towards fantasy and other fictional genres.

Sudeep reveals that his passion for cinema is fueled by the creative freedom that fantasy and simple stories offer. “I prefer simple, engaging stories,” he shares. “In a fantasy genre, writers have the liberty to mix commercial elements without any boundaries. It’s like a grandmother telling a tale that starts with, ‘Once upon a time, there was a king’, and from there, anything can happen. Historical dramas, on the other hand, come with limitations that can stifle creativity.”

The actor also admits that portraying real historical figures doesn’t appeal to him. “Playing someone else’s role in a period drama is a challenge, and it should be authentic, and I prefer to avoid it,” he explains. “There’s always the risk of either overdoing it or not doing enough. It’s a fine line, and I’m not comfortable with that pressure. I have a great deal of respect for actors who take on such roles, but it’s just not my thing.”

Another major reason Sudeep stays clear of period films is his aversion to horse-riding, a staple in many historical epics. Having appeared in films like Puli and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Sudeep has had his fair share of equestrian experiences, but one particular incident left a lasting impression. “Every king comes with a horse,” he says, “and after what happened during Puli, I’ve had enough,” said Sudeep.