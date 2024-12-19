Krishna’s upcoming thriller with director Shashank titled 'Brat'?

Following their successful collaboration on the hit 2023 romantic comedy film Kausalya Supraja Rama, director Shashank and actor Krishna have once again teamed up for a new project that has quietly commenced shooting. Fresh off wrapping up the shoot for Father, Krishna quickly joined Shashank’s latest directorial venture. The team is already well into the first schedule, but many details about the film are being kept under wraps for now.

Shashank, known for his expertise in crafting love stories and family dramas, is stepping into new territory with this film, taking on the thriller genre for the first time. The project is expected to showcase a side of the actor that audiences have never seen before.

Though the makers have yet to confirm an official title, reports suggest that the film may be called Brat, which is said to align with the thriller genre and Krishna's character. However, no official announcements regarding the title or the full cast and crew have been made. At this point, Krishna is the only actor confirmed for the project, with more details expected to be revealed as production progresses.