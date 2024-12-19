'UI' eyes for 4,000 shows worldwide

Upendra’s return to the director’s chair after a nine-year hiatus has sparked immense excitement among fans across India and worldwide. Produced by G Manoharan of Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers, UI is gearing up for a grand release. The makers are currently finalising the theatre list, and the film, set to release in multiple languages, is aiming for over 4,000 shows worldwide.
In Karnataka alone, the film distributed by KVN Productions is expected to have around 1,200 shows, with the first screening scheduled to start at 6 am on December 20, mostly in single theatres across various regions. More screens and shows are expected to be added in the coming days, ensuring a massive release for this highly anticipated project.
The film features a talented cast led by Upendra himself, with Reeshma Nanaiah as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Leone, Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Murali Sharma, and Nidhi Subbaiah, among others. The film’s music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.
UI ’s groundbreaking approach to filmmaking
Upendra is set to captivate audiences with UI, a film that introduces a groundbreaking approach to filmmaking. According to the makers, one of its standout features is the innovative use of modern technology, particularly the unique “Night for Day” technique. While most films shoot night scenes either at night or use day-for-night effects, UI was filmed entirely in darkness, marking a first in Kannada cinema. This choice creates a sharp contrast between imagination and reality.
The makers also share that the new concept will offer a refreshing break from conventional filmmaking, delivering a fresh and engaging viewing experience. The film also marks the continued partnership between Upendra and veteran cinematographer HC Venu known for their past successes A(1998), and H20 (2002)..Their collaboration continues to shine, bringing the film’s visual storytelling to life.
In addition to striking cinematography, UI leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the narrative. The film features surrealistic sets with deeper, metaphorical meanings, immersing the audience in a world full of layers. The use of advanced tools such as VFX, Artificial Intelligence, Unreal technology, virtual reality, and body scanning adds a unique dimension to the film, bringing characters and costumes to life in unexpected ways, each telling its own story.
As a political social thriller, UI aims to stir a deeper sense of consciousness in its viewers. With its rich layers and multiple interpretations, the film invites the audience to engage with its complex narrative on a personal level.