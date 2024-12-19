'UI' eyes for 4,000 shows worldwide

Upendra’s return to the director’s chair after a nine-year hiatus has sparked immense excitement among fans across India and worldwide. Produced by G Manoharan of Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers, UI is gearing up for a grand release. The makers are currently finalising the theatre list, and the film, set to release in multiple languages, is aiming for over 4,000 shows worldwide.

In Karnataka alone, the film distributed by KVN Productions is expected to have around 1,200 shows, with the first screening scheduled to start at 6 am on December 20, mostly in single theatres across various regions. More screens and shows are expected to be added in the coming days, ensuring a massive release for this highly anticipated project.

The film features a talented cast led by Upendra himself, with Reeshma Nanaiah as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Leone, Sadhu Kokila, Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Murali Sharma, and Nidhi Subbaiah, among others. The film’s music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

UI ’s groundbreaking approach to filmmaking

Upendra is set to captivate audiences with UI, a film that introduces a groundbreaking approach to filmmaking. According to the makers, one of its standout features is the innovative use of modern technology, particularly the unique “Night for Day” technique. While most films shoot night scenes either at night or use day-for-night effects, UI was filmed entirely in darkness, marking a first in Kannada cinema. This choice creates a sharp contrast between imagination and reality.