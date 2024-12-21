‘Sudeep’s character in 'Max' deeply influenced me’

Samyukta Hornad was driven by the opportunity to work with her Max co-star Kiccha Sudeep, but she had another reason for accepting a role in the film directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa. In an exclusive conversation with CE, ahead of the film's release on December 25, she says, "It was the emotional depth and unexpected twists in the story that set the film apart from typical mass-market thrillers."

For Samyukta, the experience was about connection, learning, and the joy of working alongside the likes of Sudeep, who bring something truly special to the craft, she says.

According to the makers, the film, produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations and Sudeep's Kiccha Creations, has a powerful emotional arc that goes beyond the usual thrills, leading to a satisfying conclusion. "I was excited to collaborate with Sudeep, whose work I had closely observed during Jigarthanda. I always wanted to work with him, and Max gave me that chance," she shares.

Sudeep has a unique quality that stands out to Samyukta, who has worked with stars. "Unlike others who don’t rehearse and rely on body doubles, Sudeep takes the time to rehearse with us. I’ve never seen him lose his cool, no matter the situation. Working with him is more than just being part of a mass hero film; it’s about connecting with people on a deeper level."

Reflecting on how the opportunity came by, Samyukta says, "I landed this part because of my previous work as a police officer in a web series and a Kannada film. I enjoyed exploring even the darker shades of my character. I love experiencing characters and life in all its facets, both good and bad."