‘Working in 'Max' feels like the culmination of ten projects’

Sukrutha Wagle, who is usually recognised for her critically acclaimed roles since her debut, Jatta, found working with Kichcha Sudeep to be an experience that went beyond just star power—it became a transformative journey. "I was in Martin in a small role. But for any actor, getting the chance to work with Sudeep sir is a dream come true. Even more so when you’re sharing the screen with him.
Typically, an actor might get a call sheet for 20 to 25 days for such roles, but for Max, we were asked for 100 days. That's a whole different level of commitment and screen time. And I loved it! My role in a web series, where I played a bold character, opened the door for Max, and here, I get to showcase a range of emotions in a one-night story. The character arc is bold, and I could really dive into her depth."
Sukrutha plays Meenakumari, a newly joined constable, in Max. "This is the first time I’ve worn the khaki uniform, and for me, this film feels like the culmination of ten projects put together," she says with a sense of accomplishment. "The project is massive, and working alongside someone like Sudeep makes it all the more special."
Her first encounter with Sudeep was casual—at a Bigg Boss event, where she took a selfie with him. But working on Max for 100 days, she says, brought a deeper, more meaningful connection. "At the time, I saw Sudeep as someone who radiates positivity. He made everyone around him feel good, and coming onto the sets every day, I started seeing him as more than just a co-star. He became a guru, a leader, someone who genuinely wanted to help everyone excel in their careers. He shares his knowledge freely and helps hone your skills."
She continues, "We all know Sudeep for his immense screen presence and his talks on reality shows. But I had this preconceived notion that he would be a strict person. However, when I met him, I was shocked. From the moment we shook hands, I could tell that he had made an effort to learn about every person he was working with. Someone of his stature had actually done his homework on the people around him—it was such a pleasant surprise."
The days on set with Sudeep were filled with constant learning for Sukrutha. "It was like being in an institution. Every time we met, we were happy to hear Sudeep sir's insights about his films. It was like having a Dronacharya teach us not just about acting, but about life." When asked about the impact of working with a star, Sukrutha reflects thoughtfully: "A star can sometimes dominate the entire screen, taking all the space. But not Sudeep. He’s the kind of star who wants everyone around him to shine. He ensures that every actor on set gets their moment to shine, and he actively works to bring out the best in them. There were times when he would even perform a scene just to show us how it’s done."
Sukrutha, who loves to underplay her role, found playing a constable both challenging and rewarding. "I love underplaying, but Meenakumari was a bold character with a strong emotional side. It was something new for me, and I had to tap into a side of me that I hadn’t explored before. It was a challenge, but also a different experience. There were moments of action that I had a blast with, but the emotional side of the character brought out a softer, more feminine side of me, which I hadn’t shown before. It felt fresh and exciting."
As she reflects on her role in Max, Sukrutha hopes the film will propel her career to new heights. "I don’t know what will happen after the release, but before it, I’m in a successful zone. Meeting stars like Sudeep has been a life-changing experience. I’ve learnt so much just by being around him. In terms of my career, I hope Max will take me further. If it’s successful, it can change everything in an instant—one film can make all the difference."