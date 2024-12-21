‘Working in 'Max' feels like the culmination of ten projects’

She continues, "We all know Sudeep for his immense screen presence and his talks on reality shows. But I had this preconceived notion that he would be a strict person. However, when I met him, I was shocked. From the moment we shook hands, I could tell that he had made an effort to learn about every person he was working with. Someone of his stature had actually done his homework on the people around him—it was such a pleasant surprise."

The days on set with Sudeep were filled with constant learning for Sukrutha. "It was like being in an institution. Every time we met, we were happy to hear Sudeep sir's insights about his films. It was like having a Dronacharya teach us not just about acting, but about life." When asked about the impact of working with a star, Sukrutha reflects thoughtfully: "A star can sometimes dominate the entire screen, taking all the space. But not Sudeep. He’s the kind of star who wants everyone around him to shine. He ensures that every actor on set gets their moment to shine, and he actively works to bring out the best in them. There were times when he would even perform a scene just to show us how it’s done."

Sukrutha, who loves to underplay her role, found playing a constable both challenging and rewarding. "I love underplaying, but Meenakumari was a bold character with a strong emotional side. It was something new for me, and I had to tap into a side of me that I hadn’t explored before. It was a challenge, but also a different experience. There were moments of action that I had a blast with, but the emotional side of the character brought out a softer, more feminine side of me, which I hadn’t shown before. It felt fresh and exciting."

As she reflects on her role in Max, Sukrutha hopes the film will propel her career to new heights. "I don’t know what will happen after the release, but before it, I’m in a successful zone. Meeting stars like Sudeep has been a life-changing experience. I’ve learnt so much just by being around him. In terms of my career, I hope Max will take me further. If it’s successful, it can change everything in an instant—one film can make all the difference."