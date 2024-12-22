‘Best lessons are ones you never plan for’: Actor Pradeep Doddaiah

The year 2024 is set to end with the theatrical release of Out of Syllabus, written and directed by the multitalented Pradeep Doddaiah, on December 27. Produced by K Vijayakala Sudhakar, the film dives deep into the complex world of modern youth, exploring the challenges they face in college life, their relationships, and their journey towards self-identity.
What makes this film even more exciting is that it marks Doddaiah’s debut as not only a director but also a lead actor. Alongside him, seasoned actor Achyuth Kumar plays Rayappa, a cricket-loving character with a surprise twist, while the ensemble cast brings the struggles of today’s generation to life. The film has music by five different composers, cinematography by Dev, and editing by Umesh RB.
Achyuth Kumar plays a character with a penchant for cricket and delivering philosophical musings about life. Achyuth shares, “In a world where ego often creates barriers, my character in Out of Syllabus plays a pivotal role in showing the way forward.
Rayappa isn’t just a cricket fan; he symbolises the importance of unity, understanding, and bridging gaps between people.” According to Achyuth, his role adds a deeper layer of wisdom, making the film not just a youth drama but also a commentary on personal connection and breaking down societal walls.
Aishwarya Rachel, who plays Prachi, brings a perfect balance between modern desires and traditional values. She describes her character as someone “flirting with freedom but grounded in tradition,” embodying the tension many young people feel today. “I’m really excited about this film,” Aishwarya says.
“Prachi is trying to define herself in a world full of expectations, and I believe many young women will relate to her struggles.” Her portrayal of Prachi highlights the complexities of a generation that is constantly balancing the old and the new, tradition and progress.
Prakruthi plays Pooja, a determined young woman who faces an unexpected situation in her life. “Pooja is a girl with goals, but sometimes life doesn’t follow the script,” she explains. “Pooja gets caught in a trap she never saw coming. The film showcases the struggles ambitious girls face—how societal expectations and even love can throw them off their carefully planned paths.” Pooja’s journey speaks to the challenges that come with ambition and the unforeseen obstacles that can derail even the most determined individuals.
Hrithika Srinivas plays Divya, a character who starts off deeply in love, only to realise that commitment alone isn’t enough. “Divya’s character arc is all about growth and adapting to reality,” Hrithika says. “She learns that love isn’t just about sticking to the commitment—it’s about understanding the realities of the journey.” Divya’s storyline touches on the emotional evolution we all experience when love, life, and commitment intersect. As per Divya, it’s a raw and relatable exploration of the complexities of relationships.
Veteran director Yogaraj Bhat also plays a crucial role as a college professor in Out of Syllabus. Known for his masterful storytelling, Yogaraj shares, “I portray a character who doesn’t merely teach lessons but nurtures the unique minds that walk into my classroom. The right guidance can shape the future of youth, and I hope to bring depth to my character.” His role as a mentor adds a comforting layer of wisdom to the film, reinforcing the importance of guidance and the impact a teacher can have on shaping young minds.
For Pradeep Doddaiah, playing the lead role of Dev while directing the film was a deeply personal journey. “My role reflects the journey of a committed professional whose path to college unveils deeper, unscripted lessons of life,” Pradeep explains. “In Out of Syllabus, life doesn’t follow a fixed curriculum—it teaches us lessons that are unexpected yet crucial. As Dev, I’m learning that the best lessons are the ones you never plan for.” For Pradeep Doddaiah, this film is more than just a reflection on youth; it’s about the realisation that life’s most important lessons are often the ones that come unannounced, outside of any syllabus.
As the director, Pradeep says, “Out of Syllabus captures the essence of youth—their struggles and aspirations, and the unpredictable path they often follow.”