‘Best lessons are ones you never plan for’: Actor Pradeep Doddaiah

The year 2024 is set to end with the theatrical release of Out of Syllabus, written and directed by the multitalented Pradeep Doddaiah, on December 27. Produced by K Vijayakala Sudhakar, the film dives deep into the complex world of modern youth, exploring the challenges they face in college life, their relationships, and their journey towards self-identity.

What makes this film even more exciting is that it marks Doddaiah’s debut as not only a director but also a lead actor. Alongside him, seasoned actor Achyuth Kumar plays Rayappa, a cricket-loving character with a surprise twist, while the ensemble cast brings the struggles of today’s generation to life. The film has music by five different composers, cinematography by Dev, and editing by Umesh RB.

Achyuth Kumar plays a character with a penchant for cricket and delivering philosophical musings about life. Achyuth shares, “In a world where ego often creates barriers, my character in Out of Syllabus plays a pivotal role in showing the way forward.

Rayappa isn’t just a cricket fan; he symbolises the importance of unity, understanding, and bridging gaps between people.” According to Achyuth, his role adds a deeper layer of wisdom, making the film not just a youth drama but also a commentary on personal connection and breaking down societal walls.

Aishwarya Rachel, who plays Prachi, brings a perfect balance between modern desires and traditional values. She describes her character as someone “flirting with freedom but grounded in tradition,” embodying the tension many young people feel today. “I’m really excited about this film,” Aishwarya says.