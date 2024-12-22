FIR 6to6 is an action thriller, shot entirely at night: Vijay Raghavendra

Vijay Raghavendra, who had a successful run in 2024 with films such as Case of Kondana and Grey Games, is now preparing to begin the year 2025 with FIR 6to6. Ahead of its theatrical release in January, the makers of the thriller have unveiled the audio and trailer for the film. The film is produced by Bhagya Ramesh, who is known for Pattabhisheka. Directed by KV Ramanaraj, FIR 6to6 will have Ongi as the cinematographer, as well as music composed by Satish Babu and MS Tyagaraj.

Vijay shared his experience, saying, "This is an action thriller, and we shot the entire film at night. We spent several nights working hard on this movie. The director put in a lot of effort, and we worked through difficulty and experienced enjoyment. The film mainly focuses on action. Sometimes, we shot until 4 in the morning, and the action scenes with Maanju, our thriller specialist, were easy and fun."

Producer Bhagya Ramesh mentioned, "We previously made Pattabhisheka. When Ramanaraj brought this story to us, it was very interesting, and that’s why we decided to make this film."

The film also features three female actors, including Siriraj. Speaking about her role, Siriraj says, "I play a girl living in fear, and the character is very well-written." The other lead actresses are Swathi and Yashaa Shetty.

Director Ramanaraj, who had previously worked with Telugu director JD Chakravarthy on an unreleased film, explained that FIR 6to6 is his second directorial project. "The concept of this film is similar to the one we worked on with JD Chakravarthy. It’s about a young man caught in an event and how he faces the situation. The story takes place from evening to early morning, and we aim to make it thrilling." He added, "It was a great experience working with Vijay Raghavendra. We shot the entire film at night over 35 days, and the film has turned out really well."