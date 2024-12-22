Shivarajkumar collaborates with director N Maharajan for "MB"

Although Shivarajkumar has traveled to the US for his treatment, his commitment to cinema remains strong. While his next film 45 is lined up for release and a handful of other projects are at different stages of development, Shivanna has given the green light to yet another new project.

Titled MB, the film will be backed by Mumbai-based ADD-ONE Films and directed by N Maharajan. Known for his hit film Vallarasu, starring Vijayakanth, Maharajan has also directed a couple of Tamil films, and a Hindi film starring Sunny Deol. This project with Shivarajkumar will mark his directorial debut in Kannada cinema.

Manoj Banode and Khame Chand Khadgi, who have organised numerous large-scale events through ADD-ONE Films, are now stepping into film production. This will be their first film production in South India, specifically in Kannada cinema. The film, starring Shivarajkumar, is set to be a pan-India release in six languages, and the producers are thrilled to present a film featuring the actor.

As for the meaning behind MB, the director has kept it a secret for now and plans to reveal more details about the title and the film’s team in the coming days. Production is scheduled to commence by mid-2025.