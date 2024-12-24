Director KS Ashoka reunites with Deekshith Shetty for new village drama

Director K S Ashoka, known for his critically acclaimed films like 6-5=2 and Dia, is set to embark on his third directorial venture. This time, he shifts gears with a social drama set in a village, exploring themes of friendship, love, and the complexities of life.

Ashoka, renowned for his insightful storytelling and ability to capture human emotions with subtlety, has been meticulously planning this project, which revolves around three young individuals at different life stages.

After conducting extensive auditions with over 200 applicants, and according to our source, the significant development regarding Ashoka’s project is that he will be reuniting with Dia star Deekshith Shetty for the lead role.

Shetty, who gained prominence through the TV serial Nagini, rose to fame with his role in Dia alongside Pruthvi Ambaar. He has since expanded his acting repertoire, making a mark in the Telugu film industry with Dasara alongside Nani and solidifying his position in Kannada cinema with films like KTM and Blink.

While Ashoka is keeping many details, including the full cast, under wraps, he plans to unveil the film’s title, poster, and further cast details after Sankranti.