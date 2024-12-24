Pruthvi Ambaar set to make directorial debut with Tulu Film

Pruthvi Ambaar, known for his standout performances in Dia, is set to mark a significant milestone in his career—his directorial debut. He will first helm a Tulu film. “Direction has always been in the back of my mind,”

Pruthvi shares, talking about his journey from actor to filmmaker. “The film will go on floors in February,” he confirms as he gears up to bring his vision to life. The actor, who is currently juggling multiple releases like Life is Beautiful and Bhuvanam Gaganam has wrapped up shooting for Chowkidhar and Nagathihalli’s upcoming project.

Pruthvi’s decision to direct a Tulu film feels natural, rooted in his own beginnings. “I started my acting career in Tulu cinema,” he explains. “It felt right to start my directorial journey there.” The film will also be dubbed and released in Kannada. Currently in the pre-production phase, Pruthvi is building a team, fine-tuning the script, and preparing for what will be a full-fledged comedy. “While I’m directing, I’m also playing a pivotal role in the film,” he reveals, adding, “I am selecting actors from the Tulu industry.”

The entire film will be shot in and around Mangaluru, capturing the essence of the region.

Talking about his directorial dream, Pruthvi mentioned that acting came to him almost by accident. “When I was doing short films, someone didn’t turn up, so I stepped in for them. Acting wasn’t planned, but it happened. Direction, however, was always in my mind.”

While he continues to pursue acting, Pruthvi is clear about his future ambitions: “I want to make the kind of films I believe in.” With his directorial debut fast approaching, he teases, “I’ll reveal more details as we get closer to the shoot.”