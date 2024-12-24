‘Support Kannada films as you do for other languages’

With just three days to go, the stage is set for a showdown as Sudeep's Max gears up for its release on December 25. The makers recently unveiled a trailer for Max's action-packed world, which excited fans who are eagerly anticipating the film's release.

The trailer offers a glimpse of what's to come—a relentless action drama that unfolds over the course of a single night, with Kichcha Sudeepa in his raw, no-holds-barred police avatar. This film is designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, and with Christmas and New Year just around the corner, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

But the spotlight wasn’t only on the trailer. At the grand unveiling event in Chitradurga, Sudeep, who kept his promise to have the event in Kote Nadu was accompanied by his family and industry colleagues including Krishna, Dhananjay, Vinay Rajkumar, Yuvarajkumar, and director AP Arjun. Here he delivered a powerful, no-nonsense message that echoed across. He called for a united front from film buffs, urging them to show the same support for Kannada films as they do for films in other languages. "Without your support, there may be no theatres, no Kannada films," Sudeep sent a signal about the need for solidarity in the Kannada film industry.

Acknowledging the immense talent within the industry, he emphasised that the calibre of Kannada actors and technicians is undeniable. However, he stressed that only through unity and the support of the audience can the industry truly thrive. His words served as a clarion call for the survival and future of Kannada cinema.