Thievery with a twist makes 'Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu' unique Keshav Moorthy

Keshav Moorthy’s journey from humble beginnings as a ‘clap boy’ on the sets of Minchina Ota, starring Vijay Raghavendra and Murali, to taking on the role of first assistant director in AMR Ramesh’s Police Quarters has been shaped by dedication and a keen eye for storytelling. Over the years, he has worked alongside noted directors like S Narayan and contributed to films such as Bhagyaraj, gradually honing his craft.
Now, after years of learning the ropes, Keshav Moorthy is seated on the director’s chair for his debut film, Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu, set to release on January 10. The film revolves around the theme of thievery—but with a twist. Despite the criminal backdrop, Moorthy says he has managed to maintain a subtle and light-hearted tone throughout the narrative. The film explores a universal theme: the deep attachments humans form to their belongings, which can sometimes bring out hidden insecurities.
“Insecurities may remain hidden until one day they manifest into something much larger,” Moorthy reflects. “Some incidents are noticed, others slip by unnoticed. This film captures those unnoticed moments.”
Rather than simply telling a story of theft, Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu delves into the human condition, revealing how small, often overlooked incidents involving our possessions can expose the larger, unspoken vulnerabilities we carry. “This film blends everyday struggles with the unusual theme of thievery to create an engaging narrative, where themes of possession and insecurity unfold in parallel.”
One of the film’s standout features is its portrayal of a realistic cosmopolitan city. Shot over 90 days, the film paints a vibrant, authentic picture of modern urban life. “I wanted to show a side of the city that isn’t often seen in films—its real, raw beauty,” says Moorthy, adding, “The struggles of ordinary people, their hidden fears and desires, all come together in this space.”
Beyond his directorial debut, Keshav Moorthy’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through in the formation of his home banner, Picture Shop, which has partnered with Native Craft for this project. “We are a closely bonded team with shared goals,” Moorthy shares. “Our main objective is to allow complete creative freedom to all those involved.”
Keshav Moorthy’s commitment to creative freedom extends to the collaborative nature of his team. The film boasts an impressive crew, including Harsha Kumar Gowda as the director of photography, Kubendran as the editor (who also doubles up as a producer), and Magesh Ravindran as another producer. The music is composed by Prasad K Shetty. The cast is led by Dileep Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Prasanna Shetty, Madhusudhan Govind, and Hari Samasthi.
As Keshav Moorthy puts it, Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu “doesn’t just tell a story of theft—it explores what it means to be human, to be vulnerable, and to connect to a world where we often feel like we’re losing something.”