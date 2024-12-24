Thievery with a twist makes 'Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu' unique Keshav Moorthy

Keshav Moorthy’s journey from humble beginnings as a ‘clap boy’ on the sets of Minchina Ota, starring Vijay Raghavendra and Murali, to taking on the role of first assistant director in AMR Ramesh’s Police Quarters has been shaped by dedication and a keen eye for storytelling. Over the years, he has worked alongside noted directors like S Narayan and contributed to films such as Bhagyaraj, gradually honing his craft.

Now, after years of learning the ropes, Keshav Moorthy is seated on the director’s chair for his debut film, Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu, set to release on January 10. The film revolves around the theme of thievery—but with a twist. Despite the criminal backdrop, Moorthy says he has managed to maintain a subtle and light-hearted tone throughout the narrative. The film explores a universal theme: the deep attachments humans form to their belongings, which can sometimes bring out hidden insecurities.

“Insecurities may remain hidden until one day they manifest into something much larger,” Moorthy reflects. “Some incidents are noticed, others slip by unnoticed. This film captures those unnoticed moments.”

Rather than simply telling a story of theft, Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu delves into the human condition, revealing how small, often overlooked incidents involving our possessions can expose the larger, unspoken vulnerabilities we carry. “This film blends everyday struggles with the unusual theme of thievery to create an engaging narrative, where themes of possession and insecurity unfold in parallel.”