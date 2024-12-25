1970s Bengaluru takes centre stage in 'KD - The Devil'

Dhruva Sarja is all set to raise the bar with his upcoming action-packed venture, KD - The Devil, produced by KVN Productions. Set in the underworld of 1970s Bengaluru, the film will be a pan-India project that blends thrilling action with gripping drama.

The film’s devotional anthem, Shiva Shiva, which was released on December 24, has struck a chord with audiences. Unveiled in Kannada, Hindi and several other languages, by actor Ajay Devgn and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the track has become a rage in no time.

Composed by Arjun Janya, the song features powerful vocals by Kailash Kher and Vijay Prakash, with lyrics by Manjunath BS. Dhruva Sarja and Reeshma Nanaiah’s energetic dance performances choreographed by Bhajarangi Mohan adds further dynamism.

“This is my first collaboration with director Prem, and I am excited to be part of this project,” said Dhruva Sarja. “I am grateful to have landed a role with a lot of depth. A big thanks to the entire team, especially to Prem and Rakshita Prem.”

Director Prem, known for his innovative storytelling, mentioned, “KD - the Devil brings 1970s Bengaluru to life. It’s a challenge to recreate that era, but with the expertise of cinematographer William David, we’ve brought a glimpse of history to the screen. Also, Arjun Janya’s unique songs and the art director’s work to recreate Bengaluru are worth mentioning.

The film, backed by Venkat K. Narayana, had Suprith, Head of Distributions and Operations at KVN Productions, overseeing the project.