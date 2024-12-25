1970s Bengaluru takes centre stage in 'KD - The Devil'

Dhruva Sarja is all set to raise the bar with his upcoming action-packed venture, KD - The Devil, produced by KVN Productions. Set in the underworld of 1970s Bengaluru, the film will be a pan-India project that blends thrilling action with gripping drama.
The film’s devotional anthem, Shiva Shiva, which was released on December 24, has struck a chord with audiences. Unveiled in Kannada, Hindi and several other languages, by actor Ajay Devgn and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the track has become a rage in no time.
Composed by Arjun Janya, the song features powerful vocals by Kailash Kher and Vijay Prakash, with lyrics by Manjunath BS. Dhruva Sarja and Reeshma Nanaiah’s energetic dance performances choreographed by Bhajarangi Mohan adds further dynamism.
“This is my first collaboration with director Prem, and I am excited to be part of this project,” said Dhruva Sarja. “I am grateful to have landed a role with a lot of depth. A big thanks to the entire team, especially to Prem and Rakshita Prem.”
Director Prem, known for his innovative storytelling, mentioned, “KD - the Devil brings 1970s Bengaluru to life. It’s a challenge to recreate that era, but with the expertise of cinematographer William David, we’ve brought a glimpse of history to the screen. Also, Arjun Janya’s unique songs and the art director’s work to recreate Bengaluru are worth mentioning.
The film, backed by Venkat K. Narayana, had Suprith, Head of Distributions and Operations at KVN Productions, overseeing the project.
It was a meaningful experience to bring my own city to life: Art director Mohan B Kere With the 70s Bengaluru being one of the USPs of KD - The Devil, art director Mohan B Kere has made a crucial contribution to the film. Describing the process as both daunting and exhilarating, he said, “Creating a replica of Bengaluru’s iconic Town Hall was a task. It wasn’t just about building a structure; it was about recreating the soul of the city.”
With special permission, the team meticulously surveyed the Town Hall and other historical landmarks like Shivaji Talkies, Mysore, and Krishnarajendra Park.
“We measured every detail, corner to corner, to make sure our set captured the true essence of these iconic places. We felt surreal standing there. The Town Hall set is so accurate that it’s difficult to tell the replica from the real building.”
Mohan’s attention to detail extended beyond just the Town Hall. “We even recreated the roads, the old buses, and the textures of the city from the 1970s. It was a labour of love,” he said. “I’ve worked on large sets before, but this project was especially meaningful because it was about recreating my city, Bengaluru.”