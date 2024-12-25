Shivarajkumar’s 'Bhairathi Ranagal' makes its OTT debut on Christmas

Bhairathi Ranagal, the action-packed prequel to the hit film Mufti (2017), makes its OTT debut on Prime Video today on the occasion of Christmas. Shivarajkumar, the first-ever prequel film directed by Narthan did well at the box office, grossing over Rs 24 crore worldwide.

Bhairathi Ranagal, produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the Geetha Pictures banner, was released in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil on November 29.

This is Geetha Pictures’ second home production, following Vedha. The production house has two other projects in the pipeline, A for Anand, directed by Srini, is already in the works, and another film with Sandeep Sunkad, starring Dheeren Ramkumar.

Bhairathi Ranagal features an ensemble cast, including Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, Avinash, Babu Hirannaiah, Chaya Singh, Rukmini Vasanth, Gopal Deshpande, and Devaraj. The film’s music was by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography by Naveen Kumar.