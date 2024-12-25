Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor to star in 'Param Sundari'

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will collaborate for the first time in a romantic film titled Param Sundari, its makers Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announced on Monday. The film, set in Kerala, will be helmed by Dasvi director Tushar Jalota.

It will be a love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. "North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota,” reads the caption of the announcement video that shows Sidharth in a hunky avatar and Janhvi as a graceful, South Indian woman.

Sidharth was last seen in the actioner Yodha (2024), and Janhvi most recently starred in Devara: Part 1. Sidharth's upcoming films also include the folk-thriller Vvan - Force of the Forrest, whereas Janhvi has the rom-com film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline. Param Sundari, Meanwhile, is slated for a July 25, 2025, release in theatres.