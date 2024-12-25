Sudeep and Yash, heaps praise on Upendra’s latest directorial 'UI'

Upendra’s UI was showered with praise by Kannada celebrities, for employing visionary storytelling and profound themes. At a special screening on December 23, the who’s who of the industry, including Kichcha Sudeepa, Rocking Star Yash, Radhika Pandit, director Prem, producer Venkat K Narayan, Upendra’s family, and many others, gathered to celebrate the film.

Kichcha Sudeepa, in the middle of his promotional spree for his upcoming action drama Max, took time to applaud Upendra’s unique direction style. “A script only Upendra sir can visualise and narrate,” Sudeep wrote on social media. His post reflected his admiration for Upendra’s “amazing thought process” and the incredible response the film had garnered.

Rocking Star Yash along with his wife Radhika Pandit attended the screening and were equally impressed with UI. He described the experience of watching the film with Upendra as “surreal” and felt “blessed” to witness the masterful storytelling. Yash further highlighted that UI is much more than just entertainment—it’s a journey that challenges the audience to uncover its hidden layers and deeper meanings.

“We’ve all grown up watching his films, and today, I’m grateful for the chance to watch one with him. He’s shared the thoughts and emotions that inspired the film, and every aspect of it carries deep symbolism. Faithful to Uppi sir’s unconventional storytelling, UI too has profound layers. This story challenges us to question what’s right and wrong, often reflecting the realities of society. I also have to appreciate how Upendra completely dominates the screen with his presence.”

Radhika Pandit also expressed her excitement, noting that watching Upendra act and direct in the same film was a treat for his fans. She commended the film’s intelligence and the hard work of making it.