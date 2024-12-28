You’ll see an unprecedented Ganesh in Dhanu’s directorial: Actor Ganesh

The year 2024 turned out to be good for Golden Star Ganesh, following the success of his release, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. The film became one of the biggest musical hits in Kannada cinema, having run for more than 100 days in theatres. Additionally, it gained equal popularity on OTT platforms.

In a conversation with CE, Ganesh humbly shared, “A hit film is always good for an actor, but the profession of acting is an ongoing journey. I still approach every story with the same passion and curiosity and that’s what I have been doing over the last 15 years.”

Despite the fluctuating market and changing remuneration, Ganesh keeps his focus on the art of acting. He says, “I never say I’m too busy because I truly enjoy this performance art. When people ask me where the best place is, I always answer— The happiest moments are in front of the camera and at home.”

Currently, Ganesh is working on Your’s Sincerely Raam, directed by Vikhyath AR, where he stars alongside Ramesh Aravind. But that’s not all—Ganesh is also preparing for an exciting collaboration with the popular Telugu production house, People Media Factory, led by TG Vishwa Prasad.

This partnership is for their upcoming Kannada film, tentatively titled PMF49. People Media Factory is known for producing blockbusters such as Karthikeya 2, Venky Mama, Oh Baby, Dhamaka, and New-Sense, and this is their fourth Kannada project with Ganesh, who have also joined hands with Sharan, Dhruva Sarja, and Sriimurali.

Directed by B Dhananjaya (Dhanu Master), a noted choreographer with over 20 years of experience in dance. Ganesh reveals, “Dhanu along with the production team has come up with an extraordinary storyline, and his experience in dance gives him a deeper understanding of cinema.”

Ganesh also teases fans about his role, saying, “In this film, you’ll see a never-before-seen version of Ganesh, along with the regular Ganesh.” He is set to begin shooting for this new project in February 2025, all while juggling his commitments for Your’s Sincerely Raam.