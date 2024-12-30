I will be directing my brother Darshan: Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Royal, recently addressed rumours of a rift with his brother, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. He clarified that despite a lower public profile, their bond remains strong. "Family dynamics have their own complexities. We may have occasional disagreements, but our familial ties remain intact. Even during periods of less frequent interaction, our family bond endures," Dinakar explained.

Regarding directing Darshan, Dinakar confirmed that it is a future possibility. "Collaborating with my brother is definitely on the horizon, but the project is likely to commence in 2026. Darshan has two prior film commitments to fulfil before he can join my project," he revealed. The production aspect is still under consideration, with Dinakar exploring various options.

Addressing Darshan's health concerns, Dinakar shared that his brother is currently undergoing treatment for back pain in Mysuru under the supervision of their family physician, Dr Ajay Hegde. "Darshan is experiencing discomfort but is diligently undergoing physiotherapy. The doctor is closely monitoring his condition to determine the most effective treatment plan," he explained.

In addition to his brother's project, Dinakar is also preparing to launch his nephew, Chandan, into the film industry. "I am currently developing a script specifically for Chandan, which will be my primary focus following the completion of my commitments to Royal," he revealed.