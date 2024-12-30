Into the world of 'UI'

It’s been a week since the release of Upendra’s UI, a film that Upendra not only directed but also starred in. The film has sparked intense discussions and curiosity, with fans and critics alike still trying to decode its meaning and interpret the focus Upendra spoke about. However, Upendra has kept the film’s true essence shrouded in mystery, offering only one hint: "People always ask me, 'Do you plant worms in people’s heads?' But in this film, I’m the one removing the worms."

During a media interaction on Saturday, Upendra offered profound insights into UI, transcending mere cinematic analysis. He delved into his personal philosophies and reflections on life, revealing the film as a vehicle for deeper introspection. Discussing the climax, Upendra explained, "I deliberately deconstruct the narrative. It's not about a neatly tied-up conclusion, but about planting a seed of awareness within the viewer." He aims to awaken the inherent power within each individual, a facet often overlooked by society.

"If I live my life authentically, according to my own desires, nothing else truly matters," he declared, articulating the film's core message. The clock displayed at the end isn't intended to dictate a specific meaning but rather to encourage viewers towards self-realisation, allowing them to discover their own truths.

Upendra further emphasises the importance of internal happiness and self-discovery: "The attempt to convey this message is mine, but the realisation lies within you." He asserts that true happiness stems from within, not from external validation or the pursuit of superiority. "We've been conditioned to believe that happiness lies in surpassing others, but do those at the pinnacle truly find fulfillment? No. True happiness resides within, in the serenity of one's mind." He urges viewers to explore their own unique sources of joy, whether through dance, painting, or any other pursuit, without succumbing to societal pressures and predefined notions of success.