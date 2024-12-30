'Karavali' peeks into the prestige of the ‘Pishachi’ chair

Karavali is one of the most anticipated films set for release in 2025, and it’s easy to see why. With every teaser and poster, the film continues to spark growing curiosity. Directed by Gurudatha Ganiga and starring Prajwal Devaraj, Karavali takes a bold approach to storytelling, with the latest teaser setting the bar even higher.

The teaser’s unique focus sets it apart. While most teasers highlight lead actors or key moments, Karavali centres around an object—an antique chair. It opens with the striking line, "The chair of prestige is not just a chair; it's a 'Pishachi,'" before building suspense with actor Mitra's voice saying, "No one takes their eyes off the chair of prestige." This intriguing premise imbues the chair with mysterious significance.

Set against the backdrop of Kambala, Karavali’s plot unfolds with the birth of a child and a calf in a shed. The teaser picks up from this moment, showing the child growing up while fixated on the 'chair of prestige.' As the story develops, it hints at the powerful forces surrounding this chair. Mitra's chilling narration and Ramesh Indira's presence further elevate the teaser's dark, gripping atmosphere. The trailer ends with a tantalising glimpse of Prajwal Devaraj in a key scene.

What further excites audiences are the three distinct looks of Prajwal Devaraj revealed so far. Whether portraying a Yakshagana artist, a Kambala enthusiast, or something else, his role remains shrouded in mystery.

Eighty percent of the shooting has already been completed, and Karavali has largely been filmed around coastal Karnataka. The film's rural setting, centred on the conflict between humans and animals, promises to be as thrilling as it is unique. Produced by Ganiga Films and VK Films Association, Karavali will feature Sachin Basrur's music and Abhimanyu Sadanandan's cinematography.