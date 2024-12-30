'Royal' truly lives up to its name, says Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Royal has been generating buzz well ahead of its release—and for all the right reasons. Directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, this eagerly awaited film has captured the attention of audiences across Karnataka.

Set to hit screens on January 24, Royal stars Viraat and Sanjana Anand in lead roles and is produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra under the banner of Jayanna Combines. With three hit songs already released and the much-anticipated trailer slated for the second week of January, the film’s team recently shared exciting insights with the media about what makes the movie stand out.

Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa expressed his satisfaction with how the project is coming together. "The success of the songs has been overwhelming," he said. "But the real credit goes to Raghu Niduvalli, who not only wrote the screenplay but also the dialogues. His vision, combined with the efforts of the technicians, has made the film a success.

Producers Jayanna and Bhogendra have supported me every step of the way. Their focus was never solely on profits but on gifting the industry a talented hero. You might wonder if such an investment was justified for Virat's second film, but their goal was to make Virat a gift to the industry," he shared, highlighting the film’s thoughtful production process.

The movie was filmed across some of the most beautiful locations in Karnataka and Goa, including Bangalore, Mysore, and Mangalore. The picturesque landscapes are set to add to the grandeur of Royal, which promises to deliver a visual feast along with its compelling storyline.