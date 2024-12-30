'Royal' truly lives up to its name, says Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Royal has been generating buzz well ahead of its release—and for all the right reasons. Directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, this eagerly awaited film has captured the attention of audiences across Karnataka.
Set to hit screens on January 24, Royal stars Viraat and Sanjana Anand in lead roles and is produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra under the banner of Jayanna Combines. With three hit songs already released and the much-anticipated trailer slated for the second week of January, the film’s team recently shared exciting insights with the media about what makes the movie stand out.
Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa expressed his satisfaction with how the project is coming together. "The success of the songs has been overwhelming," he said. "But the real credit goes to Raghu Niduvalli, who not only wrote the screenplay but also the dialogues. His vision, combined with the efforts of the technicians, has made the film a success.
Producers Jayanna and Bhogendra have supported me every step of the way. Their focus was never solely on profits but on gifting the industry a talented hero. You might wonder if such an investment was justified for Virat's second film, but their goal was to make Virat a gift to the industry," he shared, highlighting the film’s thoughtful production process.
The movie was filmed across some of the most beautiful locations in Karnataka and Goa, including Bangalore, Mysore, and Mangalore. The picturesque landscapes are set to add to the grandeur of Royal, which promises to deliver a visual feast along with its compelling storyline.
Virat, who made his lead role debut with Kiss, returns to the big screen in Royal and is ready to take on the mantle of a hero. "The producers, Jayanna and Bhogendra, are the main reason this film happened. I consider it a blessing to work under the direction of Dinakar sir. I've learnt a lot from him, and the experience has been enriching. Royal truly lives up to its name. It’s a film filled with talented artists, and the three songs have already struck a chord with the audience," said Virat.
Sanjana Anand, who stars alongside Virat, is equally excited about the film's potential. "I’m thrilled with how Royal has turned out. The songs are already a hit, and everyone who has watched Dinakar sir's films knows the kind of magic he creates on screen. This film marks a unique turn in his career, and for me, it’s the most special project I’ve worked on. The story is full of surprises, and I believe Royal will become the perfect film to start the New Year with," Sanjana shared.
Apart from Virat and Sanjana, Royal comes with an ensemble cast, including Raghu Mukherjee, Chaya Singh, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Pramod Shetty, Ravi Bhatt, and Gopalakrishna Deshpande, among others.
The technical team includes cinematographer Sanketh, music composer Charan Raj, editor KM Prakash, art director Mohan B Kere, and action choreographer Ravi Verma.