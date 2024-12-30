Sanjith Hegde strikes the right chord with ‘Hoo Dumbi’ from 'Manada Kadalu'

The excitement continued as lead actors Anjali Anish and Rashika Shetty took the stage. Anjali, a newfound fan of Sanjith Hegde’s voice, shared her enthusiasm, saying, "I’m thrilled for this opportunity." Rashika, watching the song for the first time, admitted, "I don’t know how to react." Both actors thanked director Yogaraj Bhat for the beautiful song and expressed their appreciation to the entire team for their support.

The song 'Hoo Dumbi,' written during a memorable session at E Krishnappa’s farmhouse, has already captured the hearts of listeners. Sanjith Hegde, reflecting on his journey, spoke of his admiration for composer V Harikrishna. "Hari Sir wanted me to sing in a particular way, and we worked on it for three days," Sanjith explained. "It wasn’t just about hitting the right notes, but about finding harmony in every word." The soulful melody and thoughtful lyrics have made the track a standout moment in Hegde’s career.

Harikrishna, a musician in his own right, acknowledged the challenge of creating something timeless. "It’s easy to sing, but difficult to talk," he said, praising the stunning visuals of the film and the efforts of the entire team. He also commended the performances of Sumukha, Rashika, and Anjali, alongside the contributions of art director Shivakumar and choreographer Murali.

Veteran producer E Krishnappa reflected on the life-changing success of Mungaru Male 18 years ago. "It still feels like yesterday," he recalled. Krishnappa shared how, during the pandemic, he immediately recognized the potential of Manada Kadalu when Yogaraj Bhat narrated the story. "I wanted to take a chance on newcomers," he said, referring to lead actors Sumukha, Anjali, and Rashika. He praised Bhat’s dedication, highlighting how the director filmed across all seasons to authentically capture the essence of the story.

Yogaraj Bhat’s dedication to the project is evident in every detail. Krishnappa noted that Bhat’s passion for his work and his commitment to fresh talent were central to the film’s success. "This is a sincere effort by Yogaraj Bhat, and the entire team has worked together to make this a project to remember," he said.

Manada Kadalu is not just a film; it is a celebration of talent, teamwork, and the love for music. With a mix of new faces and seasoned veterans, soulful music, and an inspiring story, the film is set to make a lasting impact on Kannada cinema. As Dattatreya aptly said, the film represents everything that is good about the industry today—a perfect blend of tradition, innovation, and heart. Manada Kadalu also stars Ranganayana Raghu, Shivadwaj, Suraj, and Gadda Vijji, among others. The film is gearing up to hit theatres in the Summer 2025.