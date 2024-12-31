2024 Kannada Cinema: Triumphs, trials, and the OTT shift

As the Kannada film industry bids farewell to 2024, it is time to take stock of a year that was defined by both triumphs and tribulations. With over 220 films released, only a select few achieved true commercial success, leaving many with unrealised potential. The year was a rollercoaster, but the overall success rate was subdued.

Many projects fell short of expectations, despite a significant collective investment of approximately Rs 650 crores. This disparity highlights the increasingly complex challenges faced by filmmakers and producers in a market that is both crowded and fiercely competitive.

The continuing influence of the star system

Even in 2024, the star system remained a dominant force in Kannada cinema. Sudeep’s Max, released during the Christmas season, made a considerable impact, and previous to his, Upendra’s UI reaffirmed the influence of established names. Other high-profile releases like Bheema, starring and directed by Vijay Kumar, and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi , featuring Ganesh and directed by Srinivas Raju, proved that audience pull still resides predominantly with big stars.

These films, along with Bagheera starring Sriimurali and Bhairathi Ranagal featuring Shivarajkumar, underscored the lasting appeal of star-driven projects at the box office, where established names continue to attract audiences and that included Suni's directorial Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe starring Vinay Rajkumar

However, not all star-driven films lived up to expectations. Martin starring Dhruva Sarja and Bachelor Party featuring Diganth and Yogi were prime examples of how star power alone no longer guarantees long-term success. This evolution points to a paradox within the industry: while stars can guarantee initial attention, they cannot ensure sustained audience engagement.