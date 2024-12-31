Yash appeals fans to prioritise safety ahead of his birthday

He emphasised that his happiness lies in seeing his fans pursue and thrive in their goals, rather than engaging in holding extravagant displays.

The actor also stressed the need for his fans to change the way love they express their love for him. He made this point reflecting on the unfortunate incidents that occurred during his birthday celebrations in the past, tragically resulting in the loss of lives.

In early 2024, three of his fans in the Gadag district of Karnataka lost their lives while erecting a large birthday cutout. The actor had immediately traveled to meet the bereaved families, offering support and condolences. After this tragic event, Yash urged his fans to refrain from hanging banners, engaging in dangerous bike chases, and taking reckless selfies. He insisted that these actions were not a genuine expression of love.

In a media interview, Yash stated, "If you are a true fan of mine, then do your work diligently, dedicate your life to yourself, and be happy and successful."

In another tragic incident in 2019, a fan self-immolated after being unable to meet Yash on his birthday. Responding to the incident Yash has appealed to his fans that such actions were not a true reflection of fandom.

Ahead of his birthday this year, he is taking a proactive step to protect his fans' safety. He made a sincere plea for restraint, emphasizing that their safety and well-being were the greatest gifts he could ever receive.

Yash is currently filming 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups.' Jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the upcoming film has generated significant excitement and anticipation. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this project is expected to be a massive entertainer for the audiences.