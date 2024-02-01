'Kreem' offers a riveting glimpse through its visual trailer

Team Kreem, having completed shooting and gearing up for release, has unveiled the film’s trailer. Agni Shridhar, who has written the story, screenplay, and dialogue for Kreem, appreciated the courage displayed by director Abhishek Basanth, in addressing a societal issue in the film. He also commended Samyuktha Hegde’s dedication in her portrayal and expressed gratitude to producer DK Devendra, showing confidence in the film’s content.

“Kreem portrays a hidden reality that occurs in every village, state, and language in India,” says Sridhar, emphasising the need for courage to make a film like this. “The story of the film addresses the reasons behind the sacrifice of thousands of women in India every year,” he adds.

While producer DK Devendra expressed gratitude to Agni Shridhar for providing an excellent script, and acknowledged the stunning visuals captured by cinematographer, Sunjo Velayudhan, director Abhishek Basanth mentioned that he had been contemplating the film’s subject for ten years and took up the challenge to make the film when encouraged by producer Devendra. He also mentioned that Kreem would be available for the audience soon.

Kreem’s plot, completely shot in neo-noir style, examines the ritual killing of women conducted to seemingly attain wealth and power, and is still happening today.

Samyuktha expressed her excitement about playing a role she had never attempted before and acknowledged the physical challenges involved in performing action sequences.

Starring Arun Sagar, Roshan, Agni Shridhar, Bachan, and Aaron Rodriguez in pivotal roles, Kreem has Shivakumar taking care of the art department. Made under Sumvardini Productions banner, the film has music by Rohit Sower and cinematography by Sunjo Velayudhan.