‘Suni’s OSPK necessitated a musical landscape’

Suni’s Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, a musical romantic-drama, and all eyes are on the composer Veer Samarth. With a contribution of 8 songs and three bits for the film, some presented as full-length tunes, and others seamlessly blending with the narrative, it’s not just about numbers; it’s a musical journey encompassing ghazal, sufi, duet, melody, devotional, and even a rap version.

According to the composer, these diverse tones resonate with the moods of Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, travelling with the film. “Vinay Rajkumar, the hero portraying the role of an aspiring music composer Athishay, and one of the film’s heroines, Mallika Singh, as singer by name, Madhura, necessitated this extensive array of songs, setting the perfect cinematic mood,” says Veer Samarth. “Music plays a crucial role in the hero’s journey, and we had to give it the importance it deserves more of a musical landscape,” explains the composer.

Veer Samarth, with a portfolio of over 40 films, expresses how his musical background and experience contribute to the film’s musical love journey. “We also had to be authentic with the music that fits the scenes where they were shot. For example, there is a 10-minute scene captured in Rajasthan, and we went with a folk tune matching the nativity. Likewise, an episode set in Mumbai required a song that complemented the setting,” explains Veer Samarth, adding, “Even though the film boasts 8 songs and additional bits, the emphasis is not on quantity but on the thoughtful crafting of each track. Contrary to the notion that every song is a lengthy 5-minute piece, they are intricately designed to seamlessly integrate with the narrative, accompanying diverse characters, and synchronizing with Suni’s screenplay.”

With Swathishta Krishnan playing one of the leads, the film, produced by Ramesh, also features Sadhu Kokila and Aruna Balaraj in pivotal roles. Adding to the uniqueness, Suni introduces a new cinematographer, editor, and singer in Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe. Karthik, who has assisted DoP William David in films like Vikrant Rona, marks his debut as a cinematographer. Aditya Krishnan, previously an editor for a production house, is now associated as an editor for this film. Shivani Swamy, an Indian Idol contestant, has sung a song in the film.