‘Supplier Shankara' is a litmus test for my journey as a mass hero: Nischith Korodi

Nischith Korodi transitioning from the lightheartedness of Gantu Moote and Tom & Jerry is set to redefine his image as a mass hero in the upcoming release Supplier Shankara. This crime mystery, directed by Ranjith Singh Rajput, who also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, is scheduled to release on February 2 under the Trinetra Films banner.

Ranjith sheds light on the film’s inspiration, stating that Supplier Shankara pays a tribute to the often-overlooked world of hospitality. Nischith, known for his versatility, shares his perspective on sustaining a successful acting career. He believes that venturing into diverse genres, particularly those with mass appeal, is essential for an actor’s longevity in the industry.

“Supplier Shankara marks my first venture into this direction,” Nischith remarks. Despite falling into the murder mystery genre, he highlights that the film seamlessly weaves in elements of comedy, sentiment, love, and thrills—creating a potent blend that caters to the diverse tastes of the audience,” he says.

The film presents Nischith as a bar supplier, navigating through a series of consequential events that alter the course of his life. When questioned about the key attributes required to become a mass hero, Nischith underscores the significance of possessing appeal across various facets, including dance, dialogues, and acting. “Supplier Shankara is a crucial litmus test to my growth as a mass hero,” he adds.

Supplier Shankara features Deepika Adarsh in the role of a teacher, has music composed by director Bharath, and Satish Kumar handles the cinematography.ath, and Satish Kumar handles the cinematography.