Abhay Chankrashekar possesses all the qualities to become the next mass hero: Karthik

Karthik Mahesh, winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10, launched the trailer of Mandya Haida along with political Ravikumar Gowda, ahead of the film's release on February 16. The film stars Abhay Chandrashekhar in the lead role.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Kartik Mahesh had a few words to say about his friend Abhay Chankrashekar, with whom he worked in Sagar Puranik's Dollu. "Abhay possesses all the qualities to become the next mass hero," he mentions, adding, "The film offers a blend of action and comedy, catering to the preferences of Mandya's audience."

Mandya Haida is a family entertainer showcasing Mandya’s high lifestyle and the twists of love. This film tells the story of a brave young man who goes to great lengths to protect his love. Abhay Chandrashekhar, a Mandya native who has worked in a couple of films, is making his debut as the lead with this film.

Further, Karthik Mahesh also expressed his best wishes to the team and appreciated the efforts of director Shrikanth. The film which will have five songs composed by Surendranath, will feature cinematography by Manugowda. Bal Rajavadi, Vishnu, and producer Chandra Shekhar have also played crucial roles in the film.

Abhay’s father, Chandrashekar, has bankrolled the project under the Tejas Creations banner. Interestingly, the film, mostly shot in Mandya, features fifteen comedians and seasoned artists.