Dhanveerrah and Sanjana Anand team up for Hayagrriva

DhaNveerrah, , the actor from Bazaar, and By 2 Love, last seen in Kaiva (now available on Prime), signs his next project while awaiting the release of Vaamana. Titled Hayagrriva, the film marks the directorial debut of Raghukumar OR. He previously served as an associate in Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 and contributed to films like Kannadakkagi Ondandu Otti, Seetha Circle, and Manedevaru.
He has also directed a short film, The Bell. Now venturing into feature film direction, Raghukumar has unveiled the film’s first look poster, teasing a concept that intertwines mythology and a crime set in modern times.
According to the director, the movie propels us into the future by 40 years, exploring the consequences of a crime involving lords. With a blend of ancient tales and contemporary elements, the film is said to be a family entertainer along with a romantic track. Sanjana Anand plays the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Dhanveerrah.
Samruddhi Manjuanth, a distributor who has produced Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, who is bankrolling the project under the KVC Prouctions banner, presided over the muhurat on Friday The shoot is scheduled to commence on February 8 and will have Ravishankar playing a mythological character, along with Rangayana Raghu and Sadhu Kokila, Shruthi in pivotal roles.
Hayagriva has Judah Sandy as the music director and Karthik S as the cinematographer.