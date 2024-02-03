Dhanveerrah and Sanjana Anand team up for Hayagrriva

According to the director, the movie propels us into the future by 40 years, exploring the consequences of a crime involving lords. With a blend of ancient tales and contemporary elements, the film is said to be a family entertainer along with a romantic track. Sanjana Anand plays the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Dhanveerrah.

Samruddhi Manjuanth, a distributor who has produced Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, who is bankrolling the project under the KVC Prouctions banner, presided over the muhurat on Friday The shoot is scheduled to commence on February 8 and will have Ravishankar playing a mythological character, along with Rangayana Raghu and Sadhu Kokila, Shruthi in pivotal roles.

Hayagriva has Judah Sandy as the music director and Karthik S as the cinematographer.