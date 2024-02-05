KM Chaitanya set to direct Vinod Prabhakar’s 25th in gripping underworld tale

Director KM Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama, Abbabba, starring Likith Shetty, and Amrutha Iyengar, which is scheduled to hit theaters on February 16. Meanwhile, there is a buzz around the director’s next project, and our source says Chaitanya will be directing Vinod Prabhakar marking the actor’s 25th film. The gripping tale, centered on the underworld, will be produced by Padmavathi Jayaram for Padmavathi Films.

In a previous conversation with CE, Chaitanya had shared that he was writing a story that delves into the underworld. He further emphasised that the film is not a true story and also not a sequel to his debut Aa Dinagalu, but the film’s narrative is connected to Karnataka’s history. As per the latest update, the film’s script has taken shape and the project is set to be headlined by Vinod Prabhakar.

Chaitanya is not new to the theme as he has previously explored the underworld in Aa Dinagalu. The upcoming film will mark the director’s first collaboration with Vinod, who is known as a mass hero. While the details about the project are kept under wraps, the official announcement regarding the film is expected to be made shortly.

Meanwhile, Vinod Prabhakar has two projects, Maadeva and Lankasura at different stages of production.